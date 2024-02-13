Antifreeze Colors Explained (And What Happens If You Mix The Wrong Ones)

Coolant is a 50/50 combination of water and antifreeze. Like motor oil, coolant flows through internal combustion engines to absorb and remove heat, prevent corrosion, and help the motor function at low temperatures. While all vehicles with internal combustion engines use a cooling system filled with coolant, not all cars use the same type of antifreeze and water mixture. If you pop the hood on a Toyota and compare its coolant reservoir to one from a Chevy, you'll notice both containers are filled with different colored liquids. Standard coolant colors include blue, green, orange, pink, and red, but you may also encounter purple and yellow coolants.

At one time, different colors were used to differentiate between the different types of antifreeze found in various coolants. Antifreeze made using inorganic additive technology (IAT) was blue or green, while extended life coolants (ELCs) were orange or red. The colors were especially helpful to DIYers without access to a repair guide or owner's manual, as coolant color was a reliable indicator of the type of antifreeze filling their vehicle. Nowadays, however, coolant color has more to do with the manufacturer than the type of antifreeze it contains.

Since coolant color is no longer a reliable indicator of antifreeze type, drivers cannot rely on color when purchasing coolant for their cars. Each engine is designed for a specific type of antifreeze and water mixture, and mixing two different types of coolant can be disastrous for your engine and lead to expensive damage. Because of this, when it comes time to top off your coolant or flush the cooling system, you should consult your owner's manual to ensure that you're buying the proper product for your car.