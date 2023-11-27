If Your Car's Engine Starts Overheating, Here Are The First Things You Need To Do

In addition to the engine temperature gauge spiking into the red or hitting "H," there are other tell-tale signs that you have a problem. You may also notice steam coming from under the hood, a sweet smell (coolant leak), or a burnt smell (oil leak). When this happens, you should immediately turn off the air conditioner (if it's on) and turn the heater on max.

You may be reluctant to do this, especially if it's hot outside, but this is a vital step in protecting your engine from damage. Turning the air conditioner off reduces stress on the engine, and turning the heater on pulls heat away from the engine.

Next, it's important to find a safe place to pull over. Once in a secure spot, turn off the vehicle, turn on your hazard lights, and set out emergency cones if you have an emergency kit. Let your engine cool down for at least 15 minutes, but the longer, the better. While waiting, start planning on getting your vehicle checked out by a certified mechanic. The best strategy is to either have a tow truck take your vehicle to the nearest repair shop, or if you have a friend who has a trailer, you can go that route too. Having a membership to AAA or calling your auto insurance provider to see if you have roadside assistance can come in handy in this situation because tow companies aren't cheap.

If you aren't able to get a tow truck or a friend to help –- especially if you don't have cell service –- you can restart the engine and cautiously drive to the nearest repair shop. Be sure to watch the temperature gauge, and if it overheats again, repeat the aforementioned process.