6 Reasons You Should Read Your Owner's Manual

When you buy a car, it comes with many accessories and pieces of documentation, including an owner's manual. However, many people start driving without ever reading their manual. In fact, many people never even take out the manual from the glove box compartment.

But while it might seem like a big book of boring and dry data, your owner's manual is packed with lots of useful information — and knowing this info can help you develop a better understanding of your car and help if you get into trouble.

After all, when you know your car, driving becomes a much smoother experience. What's more, when you study your car's intricacies, you'll be able to maintain it far more effectively— which means you won't have to spend a ton of money on repairs over time.

With that said, there's a slew of reasons why you should read your owner's manual. Here's a look at six of them.