How To Fix A Flat Tire At Home, And What You'll Need

When dealing with a flat tire, you have three main options: swap, plug, or patch. First, you can swap the flat tire with a spare. Alternatively, if you're up for a bit of work, you can locate the leak, remove the foreign object, plug the hole, or patch the problem area, and then inflate the tire to the correct pressure level. In more severe cases, your only option may be to replace the damaged tire with a new one completely. And in that case, we strongly recommend changing your tires in pairs for optimal performance.

The essential tools you'll need to fix a flat in your garage include a jack to lift the vehicle off the ground, a lug wrench to loosen and remove the lug nuts securing the tire to the wheel hub, a tire pressure gauge, an air compressor to inflate the tire, a pair of pliers to remove the foreign objects in the tire, wheel clocks to prevent the vehicle from rolling while it is raised on the jack, and disposable gloves to protect your hands.

If you are doing a swap, make sure you've got a spare tire that's in good condition ready. For a quick plug or patch, you'll need a tire repair kit. However, if the tire's condition calls for a full replacement, you might need to visit an auto-care shop.