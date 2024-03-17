4 Top Rated Tire Inflators To Keep In Your Vehicle

Before selecting a tire inflator, you'll need to make sure that the product has the proper amount of PSI and CFM to get the job done in a timely manner. Many tire inflators will come with an appropriate amount of PSI, which stands for pounds per square inch and means how many pounds of pressure are within the area. If you search tire inflators on Amazon, several are well within the 80-150 PSI range, which is plenty for a standard vehicle tire. CFM stands for cubic feet per minute and measures the volume of air for each minute it moves. In a nutshell, this is what determines how long it takes to fill up a tire.

However, sometimes, you'll find that a tire inflator will have a PSI rating without a CFM rating listed. This could mean that even though your tool can fill up your vehicle's tire, it may take longer than you would like. For example, Harbor Freight sells Bauer's 20V Cordless 0-160 PSI Inflator. The PSI rating is perfect for any tire. However, there is no stated CFM rating — it's not even located in the manual. More than likely, the tire inflator is slow-moving. In fact, that's one of the biggest complaints about it in the reviews.

When searching for a tire inflator, you'll want to look for a PSI rating of at least 80-100 with a CFM rating of at least around one to four. Smaller portable tire inflators have lower CFM ratings than bigger air compressors you'd typically find in a garage.