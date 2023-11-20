Air Compressor Buyers Guide: Top Brands & Affordable Picks

An air compressor can be a godsend at home, in the garage, or on a job site. While portable cordless tools are valuable, air tools tend to cost less than their battery-powered counterparts. While they're limited by things like compressor portability and hose length, there's a reason nearly every auto shop and construction crew has some version of a compressor on site — they're rugged, reliable, and, in some cases, irreplaceable.

There are several factors to consider when shopping for an air compressor. A reliable brand name is important to some, although several lesser-known companies specialize in compressors. Tank size can be a big deal depending on the job at hand, and the maximum PSI that tank can hold is equally crucial.

Cubic Feet per Minute (CFM) or Standard Cubic Feet per Minute (SCFM) are also important metrics that measure the rate at which air flows in and out of the compressor tank. The higher the CFM or SCFM, the more tools you can use at once, or the higher the duty cycle you can get out of those tools. For the sake of keeping things comparable, the compressors on our list are mostly designed for airing up some tires or running a finishing nailer or two rather than running an entire shop full of auto repair air tools.

We considered these metrics and came up with this list of affordable air compressors made by some of the top brands in the industry.