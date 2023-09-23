5 Of The Top-Rated Power Tool Combo Kits You Can Grab At Lowes
Grabbing a new power tool can be costly, but it doesn't always have to be this way. Many stores such as Lowe's offer power tool combo kits that let you save a good chunk of cash while making a new purchase. Often times you'll be able to get a bundle of tools you'll get good use out of, so it's good to browse the combo kits that are available.
These are perfect for new homeowners looking to get started on some projects around the house, or just for somebody who's looking to replace some of their older machines. There's something for a wide variety of price ranges, so you shouldn't have to worry about breaking the bank either if you're starting from scratch. With Lowe's offering many different bundles, you can pick and choose what brand you want to gravitate toward and adjust your budget accordingly. You can start small with just a two-tool bundle, or you can opt for something that comes with more.
FLEX 2-Tool Brushless Power Tool Combo
One of the top-rated bundles at Lowe's is the FLEX 2-Tool Brushless Power Tool Combo which comes with its own case for the two different tools. This bundle comes with a hammer drill driver and an impact driver. This kit will allow you to get started with some small work around the house with ease, and it's a great entry point for anybody's collection. While Flex doesn't have the name recognition other brands might have, they are still a solid option.
The bundle costs $349, which is advertised as nearly $300 in savings. A hammer drill can be used to drill through concrete or hang up a TV on your wall — essentially places where a regular drill just doesn't cut it. The impact driver can be used to hang up cabinets or bookcases, so there are many reasons to pick up a kit that includes both tools.
Metabo 4-Tool Brushless Power Tool Kit
Another top-rated bundle at Lowes is the Metabo HPT MultiVolt 4-Tool combo. This set costs $299, and you'll get four power tools to add to your collection. A drill, impact driver, reciprocating saw, and oscillating multi-tool are included.
Drills and impact drivers are great for around-the-house use. The reciprocating saw is also handy to have as you can use it to do a lot of remodeling like cutting through wood pillars. You can also use it to prune down tree branches or bushes in the yard. Multi-tools, as the name suggests, can be used for a plethora of different things. Removing grout and paint is easy with a multi-tool, and that's something you might need to do a lot of with a new house. Each tool in the kit comes with a lifetime warranty, so there aren't many downsides to going for this bundle.
DEWALT 2-Tool Max Power Tool Combo Kit
Anybody looking to pick up a pair of drills for cheap can't go wrong with Dewalt's bundle that comes in at $169. This bundle comes with a power drill and an impact driver. It's perfect for some casual use here and there, and everyone benefits from having each of these tools on hand. Keep in mind the included drill isn't a hammer drill, so you won't be going through extremely hard surfaces. It'll be perfectly fine for drilling into drywall and surfaces of that type, so don't be deterred if you're trying to hang up curtain rods or shelves.
Dewalt is a very popular brand, so you know you're getting good quality with this purchase. If you're still on the fence, the three-year warranty included with each of the tools might be enough to put any concerns to rest. On top of the two tools, you'll get a carrying bag that will be able to fit them inside along with a few other tools you might decide to pick up in the future.
SKIL 5-Tool Brushless Power Tool Kit
For $149, you can get five tools from Skil. This bundle would give you a huge start in your collection, and you'll be able to get started with various projects around your home immediately. The five-tool bundle isn't actually all tools, however, as a Bluetooth speaker counts as one of them. Having a speaker can be handy if you're working on a long project and want some music to listen to, so it's not like it'd go to waste.
The big draw here is the multi-tool, impact driver, and drill. You'll get an area light as part of the bundle that can help illuminate a darker area like your basement or an attic. For about $150, there's a ton of value here, and you'll get a three-year warranty on each of the tools. Even if you don't have a use for the light or the speaker, this is still a good deal.
Bosch 2-Tool Power Tool Kit
Having a reliable impact driver and drill is nice to have around in case you want to do some light remodeling around the house. Bosch's two-tool combo comes with that for $198.98, and you'll also get a 40-piece bit set with it. This included set of bits allows you to tackle just about any situation, so it's really handy to have.
While some of the other bundles on this list offer more tools for around the same price, $200 isn't really a bad price for a dependable and reliable set of tools. You'll only get a year-long warranty for both of these tools, so that's something to be aware of in case something goes wrong. These are both 12V tools, so you're not going to get the power an 18V option would offer. 12V tools have plenty of uses, and they are perfect for a lot of people. If you're not planning on doing any big projects, this combo works just fine.