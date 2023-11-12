5 Harbor Freight Must-Haves For Your Home Tool Kit
Building out a home tool kit can be a daunting task considering how expensive the process can quickly become. However, it's a necessity if you ever want to start doing renovation or repair work around the house. You might be surprised how many times over the years you might find yourself needing a power drill or a good set of screwdrivers.
Harbor Freight is a good place to start considering there's a decent chance one is near you, and the fact that it's where you'll often find affordable prices. Don't let the cheap prices fool you, however, as there are many good brands to be found at the store.
While you're not going to be getting the lowest prices you can without a membership, there's plenty to find that won't break the bank. All the items on this list are fan favorites from buyers, and they should also be tools you'll get a lot of use from in the future.
Warrior 12V Cordless 3/8 in. Drill/Driver Kit
Having a power drill around is very nice to have, and you don't have to spend a ton of money on one if you don't want to. Harbor Freight offers a Warrior 12V cordless drill kit for $19.99. Don't let the price scare you off, but just know you are getting a no-frills drill that will do its job, and not much else. It's not as powerful as its 18V counterpart, but that won't always be needed for basic work around the house like tightening screws.
We're looking at nearly 2,000 reviews for this drill, and it's sitting at a 4.6/5 star rating on Harbor Freight's website. Customers note the price, size, and ease of use as the pros for this drill. At the price, it really is hard to beat, and that's something over 1,700 of the reviewers note. The small size also makes it equipped to hit some of the harder-to-reach places than perhaps the bulkier (and more expensive) drills are capable of.
It also has an onboard LED light that'll give visibility in some of the darker areas you'll be using it in. With 95% of Harbor Freight customers giving this one a recommendation, it could certainly make a fine addition to your collection. If you want to see the drill in action, Harbor Freight also spotlights a video review by Hank's Garage showcasing what to expect.
Quinn Premium Screwdriver Set, 15 Piece
Almost anybody can benefit from having a set of screwdrivers around, and that's what makes the Quinn bundle from Harbor Freight worth the price. For $27.99, you'll get a set of 15 screwdrivers with a mix of Phillips and flathead tips. The various sizes will give you just about all of the versatility you'll ever need for DIY work around your house.
These screwdrivers come fit with magnetic heads so you're able to easily guide your screw into place, or pick up one you dropped into a crack where your hand won't reach. If you're searching for a specific size, you can find it easily marked on the handle so you don't have to compare the heads to each other and waste time.
As for how this set stacks up with buyers, there's good news there. With almost 700 reviews on Harbor Freight's website, we're looking at 99% of owners giving this set a recommendation. Price, quality, and durability are what get mentioned the most — and all three of those things are important to consider when making a purchase like this.
At under $2 a screwdriver, it's hard to argue with the price. A video review by YouTuber "z66ka" is also available on Harbor Freight's site to see the full set of screwdrivers on display.
Pittsburgh 8 oz. Stubby Claw Hammer
If you're doing any sort of building, whether it's a bookcase, a shelf, or something else that'll require hammering, you'll need one of these. The Pittsburgh stubby claw hammer is a good choice, with a compact size that'll allow you to use it just about anywhere. At first glance, it might seem like a small and weak hammer, but that's not exactly the case. For basic DIY work, this hammer is more than enough. For $3.99, it's well worth rolling the dice.
Incredibly, 100% of Harbor Freight shoppers give this one a recommendation, and it's sitting with a 4.9/5 star rating on over 2,000 reviews — with over 1,800 of those being a perfect score. Even if the hammer isn't up to your standards, you got it for the price of a cup of coffee.
Fortunately, that shouldn't be an issue with you if the Harbor Freight reviews are anything to go by. If you're looking for something a bit more heavy-duty, you can also bump up your budget to $5.99 and get the 16-ounce hammer from Pittsburgh, which boasts a 99% rate of recommendation from customers.
Bauer 10 Amp Variable Speed Reciprocating Saw
While a reciprocating saw won't get as much around the house as something like a drill or a hammer would, you'll still be glad you have one. The cordless Bauer reciprocating saw sold at Harbor Freight comes in at $64.99, which might seem like a steep price to pay for something you won't always be using. However, this is a perfect tool if you getting started with woodworking and need to cut some 2x4s with ease.
Another use for it would be trimming bushes, roots, and low-hanging tree branches. It's a very nice way to get your yard cleaned up, and many people do pick up saws like this for that reason alone. 94% of buyers give it a recommendation, and you'll likely feel the same if you pick it up.
This reciprocating saw is capable of up to 3,000 strokes per minute, and there are different speed settings that'll let you finely tune your cuts. The downside is it doesn't come bundled with a battery. You'll need to add $32.99 to the purchase if you don't already have one on hand. If you're fine with using a cord, you can spend $54.99 and pick that up without worrying about a battery.
Bauer 24 in. Tool Bag with 16 Pockets
Building your collection is nice, but what happens when it's too big to just leave out lying around? You'll eventually need some way to store your tools, whether it's in a chest, a bag, or something similar. Bauer sells a 24-inch tool bag at Harbor Freight for $34.99, and this will be perfect for small collections that still have a bit of room to grow.
We're looking at a 4.9/5 star rating from buyers, and durability is a strong selling point among reviewers. That's arguably the most important factor of a tool bag, because you don't want it ripping while you're carrying it around. That said, it's a matter of personal preference of whether you want a toolbox or a bag.
You might find the bag a better fit if you have a bunch of power tools, while the toolbox is good if your collection consists of mostly hand tools. Both are highly mobile options, but the bag is probably a better fit if you're going to be mixing hand and power tools together.
99% of buyers recommend the tool bag if you're on the fence about it. This is a cheap and reliable option, but Harbor Freight also offers tool chests and cabinets for those that need more room and organization for their tools. A basic DIYer won't usually need something like that, but it's an option to consider.