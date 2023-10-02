5 Of The Best Portable Table Saws For The Jobsite
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Even if you're fortunate enough to own or work at a professional workshop equipped with industrial table saws, you'll likely find the need for a portable table saw from time to time. If you're not lucky enough to afford the former, which can be massive and very expensive, then you'll likely be using a portable table saw for the bulk of your woodworking — whether it's in a professional capacity or as a DIY-er who likes to work on things at home.
Portability is a crucial factor if you plan to bring your table saw from jobsite to jobsite, but you'll also want to make sure the tool you're investing in is reliable and powerful enough for the type of work you do. You may also be considering cost, looking for something that's affordable but not a second-rate lemon that will end up costing you more money in the long run. Fortunately, several quality tool brands have portable table saws that are solid options, each with its own various pros and cons. Here are five of the best portable table saws for the jobsite.
DeWalt 10-Inch Jobsite Table Saw
The DeWalt 10-inch Jobsite Table Saw has a 15-amp motor and a 32.5-inch rip capacity, so it's able to slice through a variety of different hardwoods, making it a solid option for constructing larger shelves, floors, and other big projects. Its blade has a 3 and 1/8-inch depth-of-cut at 90 degrees and 2.25-inch at 45 degrees. The table is 21 and 7/8 inches by 26 and 3/8 inches and an included rolling stand makes it especially portable and simple to set up around most jobsites.
The table saw also conveniently includes onboard storage space, allowing you to keep the Blade Guard Assembly, fence, riving knife, miter gauge, wrenches, push stick, and cord wrap close at hand. Also included is a 2.5-inch dust collection port that can connect to a vacuum and quickly and efficiently extract sawdust.
The tool utilizes a rack and pinion telescoping fence system that allows for fast, accurate, and smooth adjustments. However, one drawback to the saw may be this plastic fence, which has been the source of several customer complaints. According to some reviews, it can break easily, requiring a costly replacement. Other than that, it's a very well-reviewed product and one of the best portable table saws on the market. The DeWalt 10-Inch Jobsite Table Saw has product code DWE7491RS and is available from Home Depot for $649, as well as Amazon for $100 less.
Bosch 10-Inch Worksite Table Saw
The Bosch 10-Inch Worksite Table Saw utilizes its 15-amp motor to generate up to four horsepower and has a 30-inch rip capacity, so you'll be able to halve through 4-foot wide sheets with no problem. Plus, the tool has a smooth but quick ramp-up to its maximum operating speed. The table is 30 inches by 22.5 inches and comes with an enhanced auxiliary fence for narrower pieces. Its Smart Guard System includes a three-position adjustable riving knife, anti-kickback pawls, and non-obstructed-view barrier guard assembly.
The table saw is also highly portable thanks to its included Gravity-Rise Wheeled Stand, which has tough 8-inch treaded rubber-composite tires, and can be easily set up and moved around. Overall, it's heavy-duty enough for rough-and-tumble jobsites. Customer ratings for Bosch's table saw are, on average, very high across various retail sites. However, a small minority of reviews have complained about issues with the tool's motor and blade, which is something to keep in mind before purchasing. The Bosch 10-Inch Worksite Table Saw (product code 4100XC-10) is available from both Amazon and Home Depot for $629.
Craftsman 10-Inch Table Saw
The biggest advantage Craftsman's 10-inch Table Saw might have is its relatively low cost, which is just over $200. It's a little smaller and less powerful than other portable table saws in its class, but if you're looking to save money on a table saw that's still reliable, Craftsman's tool is a good option. It has a durable 27 and 3/8-inch by 21 and 7/8-inch aluminum table, and a 22-inch rip capacity, able to cut 3 and 1/8 inches at 90 degrees and 2.25 inches at 45 degrees. While it can't handle pieces as large as some other table saws, it's still able to generate 5,000 rpm with its 15-amp motor.
Being smaller has its perks because the table saw is also especially portable and easy to bring from jobsite to jobsite. It comes with a detachable folding stand assist that also makes it easier to store, and it's built with a steel roll cage design that keeps it strong and durable for tougher job sites. While its low price is an advantage, the Craftsman 10-inch Table Saw is harder to find than some of its competitors, because several major retailers don't currently sell it. However, you can buy one from Lowe's for $209. It has product code CMXETAX69434502.
SawStop Compact Table Saw
The SawStop Compact Table Saw is the smallest saw in the company's inventory, but that means it's also its most portable. And it's not like the tool lacks in power just because of its more diminutive profile — its 15-amp motor and hi-low rack and pinion fence are enough to reliably make accurate cuts, with a rip capacity of 24.5 inches. It also has a standard-width miter slot and a storage compartment on the table that will allow you to keep key items within arm's reach.
The table saw is built with a rigid tube structure and rubber feet for added stability, and includes an optional folding stand. Plus, the saw is equipped with the manufacturer's proprietary SawStop Safety System, which will stop the blade on contact with skin and can help prevent severe injury. One drawback to SawStop's tool is its price, which is higher than most other table saws in its class. Both Amazon and Home Depot sell the SawStop Compact Table Saw, which has product code CTS-120A60, for $974.
Milwaukee M18 FUEL 8-1/4-Inch Table Saw
Milwaukee's M18 Fuel 8-1/4-Inch Table Saw isn't just portable — it's also completely cordless, so you'll be able to use it on far ends of jobsites or anywhere else you'd like without worrying about being within range of a power outlet. Despite using batteries, the tool has the power of a 15-amp corded saw, and its brushless motor can provide 6,300 rpm, if not more. It has a 24.5-inch rip capacity, rack and pinion fence system, and built-in storage for the fence and guard, as well as a riving knife, push stick, and miter gauge.
One drawback to using a cordless table saw is that you'll need to make sure you've got Milwaukee's proprietary M18 batteries charged and ready to use — and they're not cheap. However, the company says the saw can cut 600 feet of wood on a single charge, so you should have enough juice for a day's work as long as you remember to charge the battery. The tool is also equipped with Milwaukee's One-Key technology, which (among other perks that come with having a smart tool) allows you to track the tool within 100 feet of your phone — so you won't have to worry about misplacing it on the jobsite.
You can purchase the Milwaukee M18 Fuel 8-1/4-inch Table Saw as part of a kit (product code 2736-21HD) that includes a powerful 12 Ah M18 battery, as well as a compatible multi-voltage charger. The kit is available from Home Depot for $599.