What Happens If You Put Too Much Air Into A Car Tire?

Even the most vigilant people can easily slip up when it comes to automotive maintenance, a critical yet sometimes neglected aspect of vehicle care. No matter how mundane the task, it is crucial to ensure that whatever job being done on a car, truck, or SUV is executed in the most effective manner possible. An excellent example would be the basic act of inflating tires, as it holds the potential for a simple but impactful mistake known as overinflation. Whether due to a faulty gauge, momentary distraction, or misunderstanding of the recommended pressure, making a bloated oversight with your tire is a surprisingly easy error that isn't going to just float or roll away on its own.

The subtle misstep may seem like it wouldn't be that big of a deal when traveling on the road, but it could very well prove to have a greater effect on the entire driving experience. Not only that, but putting too much air in your name-brand tires could also do significant damage, and worse, it could be an issue that affects more than just one part of the vehicle. But among the many concerns, one of the crucial things to take into consideration is the overall safety of the driver and passengers, as well as other drivers. In order to better understand the dilemma, here's what motorists should know about adding too much air to their tires.