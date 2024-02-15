5 Harbor Freight Finds Useful For Repairing A Flat Tire

After removing the debris from the tire, you'll need to patch it up. You could buy a simple tire repair kit that only comes with a couple of tools and a few repair cords, but if you want something that's going to last you a while and is more cost-efficient, you can always invest in the Maddox Heavy Duty Automotive Tire Repair Kit. It comes with a 4.8 out of five rating from 149 reviewers and costs only $20.

It comes with mostly positive reviews. However, one reviewer did state that the reamer and insertion tools were larger than they were used to, which could make it more difficult to insert them into the punctured hole. With that being said, the reviewer didn't actually try to use it. Just be aware of the size difference between this set of tools and the cheaper ones you would buy elsewhere.

This set some with the reamer and insertion t-handle tools, 60 pieces of repair cord, valve stems, core, caps, and a couple of other useful tools like a knife and hex keys. All of it is contained inside a carrying case, so the gunk on the repair cords will stay as clean as the day you bought them.