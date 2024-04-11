3 Unexpected Uses For Old Tires

One solution that you may have noticed at your quirky neighbor's house is using an old tire as a planter. Their roomy and flexible nature makes them ideal for storing your average plant. One simply needs to fill them with soil or peat moss or the like and leave enough room for the plants to stretch out. Some even like to paint the tires the color of their choice, so they look more decorative and not like someone accidentally left tires in their yard so long that plants grew in them.

A potential issue that should be noted here is that tires aren't exactly natural, to say the least, and as they break down over time toxic substances may contaminate the soil. So if you go the planter route, it's best to play it safe and not use the tires for edible plants.

There are all sorts of easy little projects a tire that needs to be replaced can be used for, like a ready-made pet bed, the base of a table, and, of course, a classic outdoor swing. But as you push around the tires to accomplish some of these projects, it may dawn on you that they make perfectly reasonable exercise equipment as well. You may have seen them being used in gyms by people really into working out, and their somewhat heavy and flexible nature can easily become part of a home exercise routine, whether you're flipping them, lifting them, or jumping between them as part of an aerobic routine. Sooner than later you may find yourself wanting more tires for some elaborate routine, and offering to take them off your friends' hands.