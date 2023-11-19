8 Unexpected Uses For Old Car Parts

Car parts getting used up, worn out, outdated, and generally useless is a fact of life of car ownership. No matter how nice and how new your vehicle may be, it will require new parts at some point. Components such as brakes and filters require regular maintenance, while suspension parts all get worn down with enough miles put on them. This has led to an auto parts industry in the U.S. with a value of more than $80 billion that employs nearly half a million people. This means there are tons of auto parts on shelves waiting for the next repair, covering everything from replacement filters to a broken vanity mirror. However, when you have to replace something, what happens to the old part?

The good news about old cars and car parts is that there is an extremely high rate of recycling taking care of them. Most of that comes from whole cars being recycled — up to 75% — at the end of their lives, but scrap metal recycling helps take care of replacement parts as well. However, many parts, such as alternators and brake calipers, are reconditioned and sold as "like-new" parts. Reusing them for their intended purpose is great, but sometimes, people find novel ways to repurpose parts for unintended uses, often with surprising results.

Considering just how talented and ingenious our fellow humans can be, these old car parts have been reused in ways you probably did not expect.