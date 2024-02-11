Here's Why Your Car's Tires Are Wearing Unevenly

Wheels have been around since the beginning of human history. Since the earliest recorded wheel in 3500 B.C., it has come a long way from being made of stone, leather, and metal. Through the years, we've collectively used wheels for machines of every kind, especially for transportation. Initially, these wheels were met with a lot of durability issues, especially with exposure to the elements and impact on the less developed roads.

In 1839, Charles Goodyear was said to have developed the practice of vulcanization, wherein rubber is heated with sulfur to form commercially usable rubber. Rubber wheels could sustain not only damage but also good shock absorption capabilities. Six years later, Robert Thompson created the first air-filled tire called the "Aerial Wheel." Hemmings shares how it used a rubberized fabric tube filled with pressurized air encased in a thick leather outer skin. It was developed for carriages at the time because bicycles had not yet been widely adopted. Although it was believed to be a commercial failure, it did create the foundations for what we now know to be the modern tire.

In 1887, John Boyd Dunlop developed the pneumatic tire that could be used by all vehicles, which was met with commercial success. Since then, the tire has evolved to meet the growing demands of an evolving society. However, one key problem still exists: wear and tear. For over a century, uneven wear in tires has been a problem we've been trying to overcome.