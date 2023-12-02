5 Reasons Why Proper Tire Alignment And Rotation Is So Important

Whether you're driving a traditional car, an electric vehicle, or even a hybrid, there are some maintenance requirements that every driver should know about. Aside from learning about how to take better care of your engine, car owners also need to remember to manage the health of their tires.

To reduce tire failures or blowouts, the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) requires all passenger cars and light trucks to have an onboard tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS). TPMS monitors real-time tire pressure information, typically displayed as a gauge, pictogram, or low-pressure warning light.

However, other aspects of tire health still require drivers to deduce issues by themselves. Aside from tire pressure, your tire's health and safety can also be affected by its alignment and rotation.

According to Bridgestone, some common indicators of whether your car needs tire alignment include uneven tread wear, steering vibration, or when your steering wheel is off center. CEAT Tyres recommends opting for a wheel alignment whenever you change your vehicle's oil.

On the other hand, whether or not you're truly rotating your tires often enough depends on a variety of factors, such as your usage and car model. In general, it's recommended to rotate your tires by your vehicle's manufacturer. But as a rule of thumb, the Michelin Owner's Manual (PDF) recommends drivers should go at most 8,000 miles between rotations.

Here's why keeping up with both tire alignment and rotation matters.