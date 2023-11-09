5 Crucial Signs That Your Wheels Need An Alignment

Getting a wheel alignment for your car is essential to routine maintenance. Despite its name, a wheel alignment has nothing to do with adjusting the wheels and tires of your car. Instead, the alignment process involves checking and adjusting the camber, caster, toe, and thrust angles of the steering and the car's suspension. Driving with the wheels in proper alignment brings many benefits, including even tire wear, better stability, niftier handling, and a more accurate steering feel.

However, regularly driving through potholes, unevenly paved roads, rough terrain, or hitting curbs could affect the wheel alignment of your ride, which could also introduce a host of worrying symptoms. Furthermore, a wonky alignment could mean wear and tear on various suspension and steering components, like bad ball joints, leaky dampers, worn tie rods, or a damaged steering rack.

Luckily, checking if your car needs an alignment is relatively easy, and there are five crucial signs to watch out for.