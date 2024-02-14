How To Tell If That Hole In Your Tire Is Too Big To Fix

Tires can be expensive to replace — luckily, modern tires are quite hardy and can last through many years of use. They can also be fixed when they get punctured — provided the hole is reasonably sized and only affects the tire tread. While that sums up the general idea of all you need to know about tire holes, the nuances of this information may be unclear. To get a clearer picture, you must know a tire's rudimentary parts.

The tire tread is the part of the tire that makes contact with the road. It's the side most likely to get punctured if you run over something sharp, like a nail. The nearest part to the tread are the sidewalls. The outer sidewall is often where tire brands put their names, logos, and other information about the tire you might want to know as the user.

If your tire sidewall ever gets damaged, the NHTSA has stated that the tire is no longer fit for the road. It doesn't matter how small or large the hole is. Damage to the sidewall will compromise your safety and potentially that of others. It needs to be replaced.

This rule, however, doesn't apply to the tire tread, which can be fixed through plugging, patching, or a combination of the two — as long as the hole isn't too big.