Here's Why You Should Always Change Your Car Tires In Pairs

While it's true that buying two tires might seem like a huge dent in your budget, it can actually save you money and hassle in the long run. Tires that wear evenly tend to last longer, meaning you won't have to replace them as frequently. Plus, maintaining good tires improves your car's fuel efficiency, saving you money at the pump.

But how do you know when it's time to replace your tires? There will be physical indicators like some bald spots here and there. Also, you might be able to tell from how your car moves. So, every time you're behind the wheel, pay attention to how the car handles. If it's not as responsive, or if it slides more easily on slippery roads, it might be the signal you need to get a replacement. Even manufacturers recommend changing your tires after about five or six years.

When you're ready to replace your tires, make sure you're choosing the right ones for your car, the season, and the terrain. First of all, what works for a sports sedan won't work for a family SUV. Also, you can't just choose any brand. The new tires have to match the old ones. And you shouldn't be mixing summer tires with all-season tires.

Do the new tires go to the front or to the rear? Well, it depends on the level of wear and tear and the tread depths. However, it's best practice to move the rear tires to the front and have the new ones go in the rear. When in doubt, consult a professional who can guide you in making the best choice for your car.