The Average Cost Of New Tires (And How To Know If You're Being Ripped Off)

Tires are among the most critical parts of any vehicle. They carry the vehicle's weight and are the only point of contact between the car and the road. That's why tire safety is paramount to the overall safety of your vehicle, as losing traction at speed can lead to deadly consequences.

Aside from safety, tires also affect your vehicle's performance and driving dynamics. Older tires could be less grippy and can't deliver the required traction to let you make the most of your car. It could also impact your car's NVH levels, leading to an overall reduced level of comfort when driving.

If you're facing issues with your current tires, like low tire tread, uneven wear, a bubble on the side wall, or cracking, or if your tires are too old, it's time to buy a new set. How much money should you spend on a new set of tires?