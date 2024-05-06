10 Mistakes You Might Be Making When Washing Your Car

Car lovers the world over like to spend time taking care of their cars, and that includes cleaning them inside and out. After all, what's the point of owning and driving a nice car unless you're keeping it in pristine condition? Washing your car regularly isn't just about keeping up appearances either. If you wash it well, and keep it waxed and polished, your efforts can preserve the paintwork and prolong the life of your car.

However, as important as the practice is, there are lots of mistakes people make when washing their cars. This includes experienced car owners who really should know better. With that in mind, we have compiled a list of mistakes to avoid in order to ensure you're not doing more harm than good to your beloved automobile. From using abrasive cleaning products to forgetting to clean the less obvious parts of your car, here's what not to do when washing your car.