5 Of The Best Car Wash Soaps For Your Vehicle

Contrary to what your teenage sibling might have taught you growing up, keeping a car clean isn't as simple as taking it out for a drive while it's raining. A combination of contaminant consistency and extreme temperatures can cause dirt, dead bugs, and bird droppings to stick fast to your car's outer surfaces, and no amount of storm driving is going to fix that. To keep your car's finish shiny and sparkly, you need to give it a comprehensive cleaning on a regular basis.

The usual solution for this is to visit your local car wash, but if you're concerned about rough treatment from industrial washers, you can always clean your car from the comfort of your driveway. All you need is a bucket, a car sponge, a garden hose, and the right cleaning solution.

We've gathered five car wash soaps for your consideration, each backed up by recommendations from individual product users and professional cleaners and detailers. More information on our selection methodology will be available at the bottom of the page.