4 Hidden Spots In Your Car That You Aren't Cleaning Enough
Unless you're a car detailing pro, you employ the services of a really good one, or you're a car buff who's super meticulous, chances are you're missing some spots in your car each time you clean it. Whether it's those hard-to-reach nooks, or the areas you attempt to clean but maybe not as thoroughly as needed. It could also be those random car parts with tricky designs that you rarely ever think to give a good wiping down.
We've put together a quick guide covering all the spots you should check and clean properly. A thoroughly clean and well-maintained car is a source of pride for any owner. It means cruising in comfort without risking surprise car troubles just because you forgot to clear out debris from some not-so-obvious spot that ends up stinking real bad, causing trouble, or ultimately tanking the value of your car when you want to resell.
The gas cap flap
The gas cap area is one area that many people actually forget to clear. But like any other surface, it can easily collect dust and debris. Because it's supposed to keep your gas area safe and free from any contamination, you need to pay special care to this area when cleaning. Because if you don't maintain it properly, grime could possibly get into your gas tank the next time you're refueling.
You could use a degreaser, or some water, a really good car wash soap, and a towel or brush to gently but firmly clean this area. However, ensure the gas cap is screwed on properly so water doesn't escape into your gas tank. Once done, you can dry off with a microfiber towel, preferably. Every time you clean or wash your car, make sure you check flick open the gas cap flap and take care of any grits that might have gathered there again.
The engine bay
Keeping your car's body and general interior clean is relatively easier. However, that doesn't mean you should neglect the not-so-obvious parts. Under the hood also deserves some care and attention. Just because the engine bay isn't exposed to the elements doesn't mean dirty stuff can't make its way in there. The more you drive, the dirtier it'll get.
Keeping it clean might seem like a tedious task, but it's quite rewarding. Aside from the aesthetic appeal, it helps you notice leaks more easily, can help your engine run cooler and last longer, and prevents parts like the spark plug and air filters from getting clogged with dirt. Combustible materials like oil and leaves can end up there, and for a spot that heats up a lot when you drive, accidents can happen.
Thorough and proper maintenance of this portion of your car means you can ultimately save some money by not worrying about avoidable accidents, repairs, and replacements. Of course, if you're doing this yourself, you must be careful. The engine bay is a sensitive part of your car, so make sure to do it right and avoid any sensitive moving parts of the engine.
The wheel well
The wheel well is a magnet for dirt, grime, and road debris. When washing the tires, you might spray some water in there. Perhaps, you occasionally scrub and try to get some gunk out, but it's never truly clean and perhaps you might have thought that's one more detail for a car detailer to worry about. However, you should pay attention to that part of your car. It could accumulate so much gunk over time; leave it too long, and it may become impossible to wash off. Too much dirt down there can coagulate and cause problems if left unchecked.
The wheel well is not just a fancy part of your car. It's designed to keep dirt and debris from your car's engine and undercarriage. It's also not designed to hold on to too much weight. Once the build-up reaches a certain point, it might start affecting the car's bearings or general performance. It makes sense to keep it clean so you can avoid shelling out hundreds of dollars for a repair or replacement.
Plus dirty wheel wells just stick out like a sore thumb after cleaning other parts of your car. It might not seem so dirty at first, but after cleaning it, you'll notice how much better your car just looks. Check out our dedicated wheel well cleaning guide if you've never done it before and would like to have a go at it.
The seats
Yes, your seats might be in plain sight, but it's a complex part of your car that needs a little more than a gentle wipe-down. The seatbelts, seatbelt clips, seat pockets, seams, and seat rails could use some attention, especially the seat crevices and under the seats — the parts that might be out of sight.
You'll be surprised how much random stuff gathers down there, and it could be the perfect breeding spot for all sorts of germs. Plus, let's not talk about how foul the car can start to smell if you don't take care of it in time. We've got a guide that covers the best way to clean fabric seats in your car. However, also endeavor to wash the seatbelts thoroughly. Clean out seat pockets and run a cloth or vacuum along seams to remove hidden debris.
Extend your cleaning to the seat rails and its crevices. Vacuum these areas to eliminate accumulated dirt, and try to get under the seats. Depending on the type of car, don't be afraid to move things around and take things apart. Doing this ensures that your car not only smells and looks good, but it's also a healthier space for you and everyone you pick up.