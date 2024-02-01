4 Hidden Spots In Your Car That You Aren't Cleaning Enough

The wheel well is a magnet for dirt, grime, and road debris. When washing the tires, you might spray some water in there. Perhaps, you occasionally scrub and try to get some gunk out, but it's never truly clean and perhaps you might have thought that's one more detail for a car detailer to worry about. However, you should pay attention to that part of your car. It could accumulate so much gunk over time; leave it too long, and it may become impossible to wash off. Too much dirt down there can coagulate and cause problems if left unchecked.

The wheel well is not just a fancy part of your car. It's designed to keep dirt and debris from your car's engine and undercarriage. It's also not designed to hold on to too much weight. Once the build-up reaches a certain point, it might start affecting the car's bearings or general performance. It makes sense to keep it clean so you can avoid shelling out hundreds of dollars for a repair or replacement.

Plus dirty wheel wells just stick out like a sore thumb after cleaning other parts of your car. It might not seem so dirty at first, but after cleaning it, you'll notice how much better your car just looks. Check out our dedicated wheel well cleaning guide if you've never done it before and would like to have a go at it.