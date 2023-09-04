The Cleaning Trick That'll Make Your Car Seats Smell Fresh

As any driver will tell you, it's not just about finding the right vehicle for your needs at the most suitable price. That can certainly be a significant struggle in itself, but another obligation, of course, is keeping that vehicle in good condition. From the thorough, time-consuming cleans (inside and outside alike) to the quick sprucing-up sessions, maintaining your vehicle is a full-time concern. The car community, fortunately, has come up with a range of handy hacks to help with that.

Those who transport takeout (and/or children) on a regular basis can attest to the fact that smells have a way of lingering. It happens to the best-maintained vehicles. But what to do about it?

From air fresheners to the likes of Febreze (the Procter & Gamble powerhouse hit $1 billion in sales per year in March 2011), everyone has their favored ways of keeping odors at bay. There's one simple trick that many may never have tried, though, a hack that can be very effective at neutralizing such smells on car seats. All you need is some baking soda.