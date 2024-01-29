How To Clean Your Car's Wheel Wells (And Why You Should)

Detailing your car on your own can be a lot of work, and it's also not easy, making it tempting to avoid strenuous tasks like cleaning the tires and wheel wells. However, you really should clean your car's wheel wells.

The wheel wells are the curved compartments above the tires that protect the car's undercarriage and engine from mud, dirt, or whatever debris your tires fling around while driving. Because these protectors are often exposed to road elements like mud and road salts (in snowy regions), they are prone to corrosion and rust. Therefore, how often you should clean the wheel wells varies considerably depending on the kinds of roads you traverse and how spotless you'd like your car to be. Ultimately, ignoring them completely could tank your car's resale value — apart from the fact that it might take something away from the looks of your clean car.

How should you clean them? You can use soap and water or a degreaser, depending on the state of the wheel wells and your options. But if you have carpeted wheel wells, you might have to approach things a little differently. Here's all you need to know below.