This Is The Best Way To Clean Fabric Seats In Your Car

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Between pets, passengers, and all the soil from the street looking to hitch a ride, car interiors get dirty quickly. But with some simple tools and a little know-how, you can keep your seats squeaky clean. There are also a few tricks to freshen up the smell, while a deep clean will require a bit more work.

Not all car seats are made out of the same fabric, though most are upholstery. Before you dive into this guide, make sure to consult your car's manual to see what kind of fabric your particular model has. Some car seats, such as leather, can be damaged without the right cleaning solutions and tools. You don't want to damage your seats with ill-advised "cleaning hacks."

That being said, most seats can be thoroughly cleaned with a portable upholstery cleaning machine. They're far more effective than dabbing cleaning solutions by hand, they're easy to use, and for those in a rush, these machines are faster, too.