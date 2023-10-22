The Popular Cleaning Hack You Might Want To Rethink Trying On Your Car

Cars, whether you're a casual commuter or a collector, can be a source of pride. After all, they are fairly pricey investments. Keeping a vehicle clean is not only a cosmetic courtesy, however. It's part of the routine maintenance that can extend the life of your car. Externally, a thorough wash now and again can preserve the paint job, keep the value of the car at its topmost level, and prevent weather-related problems. There are also financial and safety benefits to preserving the interior. As we live through the era of social media lifehacks, there are plenty of tips and tricks floating around about the best car cleaning tools to use.

However, there is one particular car cleaning lifehack that you may want to skip. It involves a common bathroom staple: shaving cream or gel. Some users have suggested shaving cream as a great scrub for deep-set car seat stains. Here's why you should think twice about that.