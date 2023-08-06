How To Clean Stains From Your Cars Seats With Baking Soda

There's a reason baking soda has been a go-to product for decades. It provides the easiest means of cleaning up stubborn stains on just about any surface, car seats included. You don't need any special tools or anything; just a small bowl for mixing stuff and some ordinary kitchen measuring cups.

First, here's a solution for simple stains:

1. Pour one tablespoon of baking soda into a small bowl or dish.

2. Wet and wring a rag or sponge so it's only lightly damp.

3. Dab the rag/sponge into the baking soda.

4. Place the rag/sponge on the car seat stain and scrub lightly.

5. Wipe off the baking soda with a clean wet rag.

This trick is great for simple stains on cloth seats and upholstered spots like armrests. However, if the stain is a little tougher or your seats are made of leather, try this:

1. Combine two parts baking soda with one part water in a small bowl.

2. Mix until it's a thick paste.

3. Vacuum your car's seats before applying to remove any miscellaneous dust or dirt.

4. Using either a brush or your fingers, apply the paste to the stain.

5. Let the paste sit for anywhere from 5 to 30 minutes, depending on the severity of the stain.

6. Wipe away the paste with a lightly damped towel, then wipe up the remainder with a dry towel.

This method works on all seat types, though you may need to scrub a bit on cloth seats.