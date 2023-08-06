How To Clean Stains From Your Cars Seats With Baking Soda
The seats in your car are magnets for mysterious stains. No matter how hard you try to keep them spotless, sooner or later, something is going to happen that leaves a big, discolored splotch on your nice seats. Maybe your kid dropped the big soda you grabbed from the local drive-thru, maybe it was a hot day and everyone dripped their sweat all over the place, or maybe your dog rolled in some mud at the park. Whatever the cause, congratulations. You've been saddled with a large, potentially smelly stain.
There are all kinds of stain-busting solutions on the market, some of which are specially-formulated for use on fabric or leather car seats, but thankfully, you don't really need to get fancy to scrub those stains out. All you need is a little water and that classic pantry staple, baking soda, and those stains won't stand a chance. Here's how it works.
How to remove stains with baking soda
There's a reason baking soda has been a go-to product for decades. It provides the easiest means of cleaning up stubborn stains on just about any surface, car seats included. You don't need any special tools or anything; just a small bowl for mixing stuff and some ordinary kitchen measuring cups.
First, here's a solution for simple stains:
1. Pour one tablespoon of baking soda into a small bowl or dish.
2. Wet and wring a rag or sponge so it's only lightly damp.
3. Dab the rag/sponge into the baking soda.
4. Place the rag/sponge on the car seat stain and scrub lightly.
5. Wipe off the baking soda with a clean wet rag.
This trick is great for simple stains on cloth seats and upholstered spots like armrests. However, if the stain is a little tougher or your seats are made of leather, try this:
1. Combine two parts baking soda with one part water in a small bowl.
2. Mix until it's a thick paste.
3. Vacuum your car's seats before applying to remove any miscellaneous dust or dirt.
4. Using either a brush or your fingers, apply the paste to the stain.
5. Let the paste sit for anywhere from 5 to 30 minutes, depending on the severity of the stain.
6. Wipe away the paste with a lightly damped towel, then wipe up the remainder with a dry towel.
This method works on all seat types, though you may need to scrub a bit on cloth seats.
How to remove odors with baking soda
Even if you manage to clean up a stubborn stain on your car seat, there may be a distinctive odor leftover, depending on what left the stain. Don't worry, though. Once again, baking soda provides the answer. Thanks to its natural deodorizing properties, baking soda will clear out any distinctive scents you throw it at.
Before you use baking soda to deodorize, sprinkle a teensy bit of it on an out-of-the-way portion of your seat for a spot check, just to ensure you don't accidentally mess up your seats' coloration.
1. Fill a measuring cup with baking soda.
2. Carefully shake the cup over your car seat to dust the surface with the baking soda.
3. Leave it on the seat for at least 15 minutes.
4. Vacuum up the baking soda afterward.
While it's sitting, the baking soda will soak up any ambient odors, not to mention any oily substances that were sitting in the seat. Once the baking soda is vacuumed up, the odors and oils go with it, leaving your car fresh as a spring breeze.