How To Clean Your Car's Headlights With Lemon And Baking Soda
Your headlights are arguably one of the most essential parts of your car. Without them, driving at night or in turbulent weather could have major consequences. If you find that your headlights have been damaged, it's imperative to get it to a mechanic as soon as possible.
However, you shouldn't put off caring for your headlights until they break. The cleanliness of your car has a direct effect on how bright your headlights can be while in use. This means that regular cleaning of your headlights is a must. If that sounds like a potential money sink, you'd be wrong.
You don't have to purchase high-end cleaning products or invest in costly restoration services as long as you have a fresh lemon and a box of baking soda. This time-tested cleaning solution can do wonders for your headlights, as it can help clear stains and even lift surface-level scratches. The best part is that it is very easy to make.
Making the best headlight-cleaning solution
Using this solution, there are two different but similarly effective ways to clean your headlights. It just ultimately comes down to your cleaning preferences. One involves mixing the ingredients beforehand, then wiping them across your headlights.
-
Pour or shake out a small amount of baking soda into a bowl.
-
Cut a lemon in half, then squeeze one part of the lemon into the baking soda to mix it with the juice. Make sure you mix it until it has a paste-like consistency.
-
Once the paste is ready, take the bowl outside and begin applying it to your headlights. Using your hands will likely be the most effective way to apply it.
-
After waiting for a few minutes, rinse and dry the headlights. We recommend using a microfiber towel to prevent streaks.
If you prefer a more immediate approach to cleaning the headlights, maybe directly applying a baking soda-coated lemon will be for you. While you still start with a small bowl of baking soda, how you prepare the lemon will differ drastically.
-
After you cut the lemon in half, put one half into the bowl of baking soda. Remember to squeeze the lemon as you move it around, coating the bottom with the substance.
-
Take the lemon and bowl outside to your car. Gently rub the lemon against the headlights in a circular motion.
-
Once evenly applied, rinse and dry the headlights with a microfiber towel.