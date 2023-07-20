How To Clean Your Car's Headlights With Lemon And Baking Soda

Your headlights are arguably one of the most essential parts of your car. Without them, driving at night or in turbulent weather could have major consequences. If you find that your headlights have been damaged, it's imperative to get it to a mechanic as soon as possible.

However, you shouldn't put off caring for your headlights until they break. The cleanliness of your car has a direct effect on how bright your headlights can be while in use. This means that regular cleaning of your headlights is a must. If that sounds like a potential money sink, you'd be wrong.

You don't have to purchase high-end cleaning products or invest in costly restoration services as long as you have a fresh lemon and a box of baking soda. This time-tested cleaning solution can do wonders for your headlights, as it can help clear stains and even lift surface-level scratches. The best part is that it is very easy to make.