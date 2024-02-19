How To Get Rid Of Hard Water Spots On Your Car

Professional auto salons and detailing garages pay close attention to water quality for a reason. Consistently using or exposing any vehicle to hard water leads to harmful water spots that are challenging to remove. Hard water has increased traces of magnesium, calcium, and iron that are harmful to clear-coat paint and could prove detrimental to car wash equipment.

When hard water dries over paint, it creates unsightly water spots, which are practically traces of the hard minerals left behind when the water evaporates. The good news is water spots are not the end of the world for your car's paint. However, removing them means decontaminating and polishing the paint, before applying a protective layer of wax.

Water spots are hard to avoid in changing weather, but regular waxing and polishing could lessen the damage. When water spots evaporate under the hot sun, the hard minerals "dig" into the clear coat, leaving behind peaks and valleys when viewed under magnification. Those "peaks and valleys" manifest as scratches or swirls on the paint.