How To Protect Your Car From Scratches Using A Ceramic Coating

A ceramic coating or nano-coating as it's sometimes called is a semi-permanent sealant that prevents a car's exterior from damage. One of the main ingredients in ceramic coatings is silicon dioxide, which gives it a shiny, glass-like appearance after it is applied to your vehicle. That's probably why Ceramic Pro calls it a "second-layer of skin on the surface of your car." It's more durable than a wax job, and can typically last between two to five years.

To protect your car from scratches with a layer of ceramic coating, you can opt for a professional to do it or you can do it yourself. The first, paying a pro to do it is certainly convenient but may cost you anywhere from $600 to $1500 depending on the type and condition of your car (via Autotrader). Or you could go the relatively dirt-cheap but labor-intensive route of applying a ceramic coating yourself. According to Avalon King, a bottle of ceramic coating costs about $50 to $75.