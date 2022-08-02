How To Protect Your Car From Scratches Using A Ceramic Coating
A ceramic coating or nano-coating as it's sometimes called is a semi-permanent sealant that prevents a car's exterior from damage. One of the main ingredients in ceramic coatings is silicon dioxide, which gives it a shiny, glass-like appearance after it is applied to your vehicle. That's probably why Ceramic Pro calls it a "second-layer of skin on the surface of your car." It's more durable than a wax job, and can typically last between two to five years.
To protect your car from scratches with a layer of ceramic coating, you can opt for a professional to do it or you can do it yourself. The first, paying a pro to do it is certainly convenient but may cost you anywhere from $600 to $1500 depending on the type and condition of your car (via Autotrader). Or you could go the relatively dirt-cheap but labor-intensive route of applying a ceramic coating yourself. According to Avalon King, a bottle of ceramic coating costs about $50 to $75.
How does it work?
If you have extra time and the confidence to apply your own ceramic coating, here's how:
-
Clean your car of all traces of dirt. If you have a foam cannon, you can use that to get your car extra clean
-
Next, you have to chemically decontaminate your car's surface using products made to remove tar and iron filings. You'll know when your car is completely clean when these removers retain its clear color after being sprayed on
-
Afterward, you'll want to use a clay bar and a clay bar lubricant to remove anything that's left on your car
-
Make sure that your car's paintwork has no blemishes on it because it will seal defects that are on the surface. You may want to use either a polish remover for light swirls or a compound polisher for deep scratches
-
Apply the ceramic coating. Take the foam block that usually comes with any ceramic coating set and wrap a micro-suede cloth around it. Dab the ceramic solution on it and rub your car in small 2x2 sections at a time
-
Let the coating dry. Usually, about 20 to 30 seconds is enough before the product starts to flash. When it does, the product is now ready to be taken off
-
Use a microfiber towel to wipe the coating off
For best results, your car needs to sit for 2 to 3 weeks in someplace dry and cool (via Ceramic Pro).