Can You Put A Car Lift In Your Home Garage? (And Is It Worth It?)

If you're a home mechanic who previously worked in a professional shop, you probably don't miss much about the daily grind. Working on your own without an annoying boss and nitpicky customers can be extremely freeing — it can even reinvigorate your love of cars and turning wrenches. However, there is one thing about working in a legitimate auto repair shop that you may miss: access to a full-size professional vehicle lift.

As a former professional mechanic and lifelong tinkerer myself, I know that I've always dreamed of having my own car lift at home. Car lifts are undeniably convenient. They allow us to work underneath a vehicle while standing instead of lying on our backs on the cold hard ground. They're a common sight in professional shops, but, due to the cost and space required to install one, most home mechanics rely on different types of automotive jacks.

However, that doesn't mean it's impossible to install a car lift in your home garage. In fact, it's not only possible, but it could also be a great investment for hardcore DIYers and professional home mechanics. That said, installing a car lift can be expensive, and it does require a decent amount of real estate. Don't worry, though — we'll break it all down for you. From the cost to the required space and potential benefits, here's everything you need to know about putting a car lift in your home garage.

