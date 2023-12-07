Every Major Motorcycle Oil Brand Ranked

Riding a motorcycle can quickly become an obsession that goes far beyond being a simple mode of transportation. The feeling of controlling your mechanical steed as you barrel along with the scenery rushing past you is absolutely addictive and a great way to forget the troubles of the world. However, biking is something to be taken seriously, and as with any motor vehicle, maintenance is essential to staying safe on the road and ensuring your motorcycle operates at its best.

Keeping your bike's engine lubricated is a fundamental part of motorcycle maintenance, and there are many different oils available. High-performance motorcycle engines produce more pressure than car engines, meaning motorcycle oils must work much harder, and good quality oil is even more important. Factors that might affect your choice of motorcycle oil include your ideal viscosity grade, riding style, general climate conditions, and engine factors such as two-stroke and four-stroke mechanisms. The higher the viscosity grade, the thicker the oil. Low viscosities operate better in cooler temperatures, while high viscosities are well-suited to hot conditions.

Most major motorcycle oil brands create solutions to cover the spectrum of oil classifications, including conventional oil, full synthetic, and synthetic blends. Many also offer specialist options for advanced machines, small-capacity bikes, and V-twin engines. Here, we have identified the best brands producing motorcycle oil today and ranked them according to their quality, range, availability, and value for money.