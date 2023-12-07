Every Major Motorcycle Oil Brand Ranked
Riding a motorcycle can quickly become an obsession that goes far beyond being a simple mode of transportation. The feeling of controlling your mechanical steed as you barrel along with the scenery rushing past you is absolutely addictive and a great way to forget the troubles of the world. However, biking is something to be taken seriously, and as with any motor vehicle, maintenance is essential to staying safe on the road and ensuring your motorcycle operates at its best.
Keeping your bike's engine lubricated is a fundamental part of motorcycle maintenance, and there are many different oils available. High-performance motorcycle engines produce more pressure than car engines, meaning motorcycle oils must work much harder, and good quality oil is even more important. Factors that might affect your choice of motorcycle oil include your ideal viscosity grade, riding style, general climate conditions, and engine factors such as two-stroke and four-stroke mechanisms. The higher the viscosity grade, the thicker the oil. Low viscosities operate better in cooler temperatures, while high viscosities are well-suited to hot conditions.
Most major motorcycle oil brands create solutions to cover the spectrum of oil classifications, including conventional oil, full synthetic, and synthetic blends. Many also offer specialist options for advanced machines, small-capacity bikes, and V-twin engines. Here, we have identified the best brands producing motorcycle oil today and ranked them according to their quality, range, availability, and value for money.
10. Yamalube
Certain motorcycle brands offer performance oils designed explicitly for their bikes. These oils are formulated to meet the unique requirements of their engines but, generally speaking, are suitable for any equivalent machine. Yamalube, from the legendary Yamaha company, is popular with both Yamaha owners and other brand enthusiasts, as it is a quality product that this top manufacturer is willing to put its name on.
Yamalube caters to all types of motorcycles, from 2-stroke oil for off-road bikes to full synthetic four-stroke oil for supersports machines. In fact, its range extends to outboard motors and golf buggies, so it really is a comprehensive selection that is tuned to specific vehicles. What this means is there is undoubtedly a Yamalube product to suit you, and if you ride a Yamaha bike, then there should be no question unless you have a specific requirement for your engine oil.
Non-Yamaha owners have a host of motorcycle oil options available to them, which are often more readily available and less expensive. For example, a premium, fully synthetic, high-performance Yamalube oil costs around $20.00, whereas you can buy an equivalent product from a dedicated oil manufacturer for around half that price. Yamalube is, therefore, placed at the bottom of this ranking.
9. Lucas Oil
Lucas Oil is a relative newcomer to the industry, having been established by the husband and wife team of Forrest and Charlotte Lucas in 1989. Its pioneering product was designed to increase mileage in commercial trucking, but ever since its early days, Lucas is a name that has been closely associated with motorsports due to prominent advertising at sporting events and several namesake stadiums.
As you might expect for such a sports-oriented company, Lucas is a brand known for producing high-performance engine oils. Its range covers petroleum-based, semi-synthetic, and full-synthetic oils and represents excellent value for money. Its full synthetic oil is available in several viscosities, and some products, such as its 10W-30 and 10W-50 oils, include clutch-saving technology specifically for high-revving engines.
While Lucas products are undoubtedly high in quality and good value for money, their range is limited to high-performance oils. These are great for high-capacity V-twins and high-revving bikes, but there is not much variance in the product line, making Lucas a little niche as compared to most other motorcycle oil brands and a low-ranking contender here.
8. Bel-Ray
Bel-Ray started out formulating lubricants for bakery machines out of a garage in New Jersey. It soon branched out into industrial lubricants that service all sorts of specialist equipment, including submarines. As such, the company is well-equipped to provide quality oils for the automotive market and has a strong reputation within the industry.
Bel-Ray offers a small but high-quality selection of motorcycle lubricants, including its EXL Mineral oils and EXS Synthetic Ester oils. Its products are often well-regarded in the off-road and racing communities, and it provides V-Twin-specific products to appease the American cruiser market. All Bel-Ray products adhere to standards set by the Japanese Automotive Standards Organization (JASO) and the American Petroleum Institute (API), aside from those that are tailored to custom and competition engines.
Bel-Ray offers an undoubtedly premium product, and it is highly regarded by industry authorities and the public alike. However, its range is comparatively small, and its premium 4T full synthetic ester oil is considerably more expensive than most other oils at around $25.00 per quart. It, therefore, features lower on this ranking as compared to more comprehensive brands but is well worth checking out, especially for its line of gear oils and fork lubricants.
7. Amsoil
Amsoil is a pioneering U.S. company founded by a jet fighter squadron commander who realized that extensive research and development were required to create the ultimate synthetic oil. These are manufactured from chemical compounds derived from petroleum, compared to mineral oils that are based on crude oil. He achieved this goal in 1972 when the American Petroleum Institute (API) recognized Amsoil as the first synthetic solution that met its high standards.
Amsoil is known for its extended drain intervals (oil longevity) and high-performance synthetic oils. It offers a range of motorcycle-specific oils that cater to different requirements that are divided into three categories for V-Twin, metric (i.e., European and Japanese), and off-road applications. While Amsoil produces several two-stroke and four-stroke dirt bike oils, as well as three viscosities for metric bikes, its extensive V-twin range is most impressive. Perhaps unsurprisingly, given that this is an American company, the V-twin range offers a choice of four oil viscosities, as well as several kits to perform a full oil change service on your prized hog.
Anyone who rides an American motorcycle should have Amsoil on their radar, as it dedicates much of its high-quality products to the V-twin engines featured on brands like Harley-Davidson and Indian, among others. It prides itself on being a homegrown brand that caters to homegrown vehicles, but that's not to say its other products should be overlooked. While this may have been the company that put synthetic oil on the map, its high prices and inconsistent range make Amsoil a midfielder on this ranking.
6. Valvoline
Valvoline markets itself as "The Original Motor Oil," and that's not an unreasonable claim. Having been established in 1866, it was the first branded motor oil product, and it has since been sold in over 140 countries worldwide. Most notably, it produced the first single grade oil, which revolutionized the automotive world, as you no longer had to switch out your engine oil according to seasonal temperatures.
Valvoline produces motorcycle oils that cover a broad range of applications. It has options for two- and four-stroke engines and produces high-quality full-synthetic and semi-synthetic products. While there are fewer than 10 products in its line of motorcycle products, it is comprehensive and even includes scooter and racing-specific, as well as two-stroke (2T) and four-stroke (4T) options.
The Valvoline motorcycle oil range may be a little limited, but it is a brand with real heritage and quality products. Given that you can buy a quart of Valvoline full synthetic, high-grade motorcycle oil for under $10.00, it is hard to fault this brand.
5. Maxima
Founded in California in 1979, Maxima has more of a niche product line focused on power sports, but its oils are high quality and designed specifically for two-wheelers and ATVs. Its range is impressive, covering many different vehicles and applications, and while its products may be racing-optimized, they will certainly perform well when used domestically.
Maxima has one of the most extensive ranges of oil for motorcycles of any brand, and there should be a solution to suit whatever you ride. It even has products for moto-taxis, scooters, commuter bikes, and small-capacity motorcycles, as well as bespoke break-in oil for new engines. Off-roaders will benefit from its castor oil-enriched, ester-fortified two-stroke oil, while four-stroke riders will find a whole selection of options to choose from, including specialist V-twin products. Each product is usually available in several different viscosities and in a variety of sizes.
As a brand that focuses purely on power sports, and especially motorcycles, Maxima is a good value brand that deserves consideration. Whether you are a casual rider or a performance rider who pushes the bike to its absolute limits, you will find a suitable solution within the Maxima range, and it is readily available at outlets like Walmart and Amazon.
4. Mobil
As the official motor oil sponsor of NASCAR, Mobil is a trusted brand known for producing high-quality synthetic oils. It offers a small but distinguished line of motorcycle oils designed for different types of bikes and riding conditions, including its Racing 4T, Super Moto, and V-Twin products. However, its motorcycle range is a little limited as compared to its extensive automobile oil product line.
The Mobil Super Moto line is optimized for scooters and motorcycles and is suitable for use in older engines, making it popular among classic bike enthusiasts. The Racing 4T and V-Twin products fall under the Mobil 1 range of full synthetic oils. The former is available in two viscosities, 10W-40 and 15W-50, and the latter is available only as a 15W-50 option. So, while Mobil motorcycle oils are high quality, meeting the standards set by all major petroleum authorities, the selection leaves a little to be desired.
Mobil is a recognizable brand, and its Mobil 1 Racing product is a great example of a high-performance, on-road, full synthetic oil. However, a limited motorcycle oil selection means it loses points in this ranking. With that said, Mobil products are easily available, both online and at service centers, and their prices are reasonable, with full synthetic oil costing a little over $10.00 per quart.
3. Shell
Shell Oil needs no introduction as one of the leading global fossil fuel brands, and its engine oil has been one of the top-selling products in living memory. With brand partnerships that include Ducati and Honda, its motorcycle oil is world-renowned both as a domestic product and in motorsports. Shell Advantec is the only oil used in-factory by BMW Motorrad and is the supplier of its after-sales oil products. Shell motorcycle oil is a prominent sponsor of MotoGP, and it promises better fuel economy and longer oil drain intervals when matched with the right bike.
Shell's Advance range is popular among motorcycle riders. It provides good protection, longevity, and performance and can be divided into four main categories. These are four-stroke engines, two-stroke engines, scooters, and high-performance oils. They are designed to increase engine power, prevent the build-up of dirt and dust particles within the engine, reduce vibration, and promote longer engine life. Shell motorcycle oils are available in several viscosities to suit all riding requirements and meet the rigid standards set by the API and JASO authorities.
Shell is an instantly recognizable brand that would make an obvious choice for anyone who has never researched motorcycle oils. Its reputation precedes it, and for good reason, as it is backed by big-name bike companies and sports teams, such as Ferrari. It is reasonably priced at around $15.00 per quart for its Advance synthetic-based product and is readily available both online and locally.
2. Motul
Motul had been operating in the oil industry long before the invention of the motor car, as it was established in 1853. It has since gone on to become one of the leading global brands for both two-wheeled and four-wheeled vehicles and is a favorite among performance riders and track enthusiasts. Motul has a reputation for producing high-performance synthetic oils suitable for street and racing applications.
The Motul motorcycle oil range is typically smaller than its automobile selection, but it more than covers the essentials. For example, its off-road line is limited to a single product, namely its 800 Factory Line two-stroke oil, and it only has a couple of four-stroke oils and a single two-stroke option in its scooter range. The Motul Street Bike range is a little more varied and consists of full-synthetic ester oils as part of its Ester Core range. These are superior chemically synthesized oils that perform well across a broad temperature range. Additionally, there is the 7100 line of four-stroke oils in many viscosities.
However, while the Motul range may not be the greatest in terms of quantity, it is high in quality, and those seeking a high-performance oil should certainly consider this brand. Motul makes competition-quality oils, which may seem expensive for day-to-day motorcycle riding. However, it's worth investing a few extra bucks every 3,000 miles or so to help your machine run smoothly. After all, a well-lubricated engine is a happy engine, and careful maintenance will save you money in the long run. As such, Motul ranks highly on this list.
1. Castrol
Anyone who has ever raised a kickstand has surely heard of the Castrol company. Its storied history can be traced as far back as 1899 when the Englishman Charles Wakefield started a business that would soon revolutionize the automotive industry. By mixing castor oil with conventional engine oil, the company achieved the perfect solution that was highly effective at various temperatures. Castrol has been the oil of choice for several groundbreaking projects, from the first non-stop transatlantic flight to the Mars Curiosity Rover, and it is also a popular choice among motorcyclists.
Castrol offers a variety of motorcycle oils, including conventional mineral-based, synthetic blend, full synthetic, and race-optimized products. It is a world-renowned company with considerable heritage and several high-quality and affordable options across its extensive range. A standout product is Castrol Power1 oil, which features Castrol's Trizone Technology. This cares for three mechanical elements of your motorcycle, namely the gears, engine, and clutch mechanism.
Castrol ably combines value for money, quality, and availability with a glowing reputation for its products. Whether you ride a V-twin motorcycle, a dirt bike, or a Japanese sports bike, Castrol has a product that will optimize your motorcycle's performance and increase its longevity. Add to this a strong focus on research and development, and Castrol places at the top of this ranking, as it promises to continue to improve its already impressive product line well into the future.