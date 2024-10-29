Does Costco Change Oil? Here's What It'll Actually Do For Your Car
Buying things in bulk is one of the first things that comes to mind when many of us think of Costco. While that is certainly true of the membership warehouse club, regulars know that the retailer also offers a lot of services. From getting a prescription filled to annual eye exams, Costco has become a one-stop shop for a variety of needs, including car and truck products and automotive services.
Driving up to a Costco, along with the gas station, the auto service center is often one of the first things you see. If you're wondering whether you can get an oil change at Costco, the answer might surprise you. For a long time, the answer was yes, and Costco was well-known for its oil change service. However, things have changed, and the company no longer offers this service to its customers. The good news is that Costco's automotive service centers haven't closed up shop; they still provide a variety of car maintenance services through its Tire Centers.
What automotive services does Costco provide?
While Costco no longer offers oil change services, the DIY crowd can buy the company's Kirkland brand motor oil and handle the job themselves. Still, even if you know your way around a car, it's a good idea to calculate whether it's actually cheaper to change your car's oil yourself before getting started. With oil changes off the menu, what automotive services does Costco provide?
If you want to get your car serviced at Costco, you'll be limited to the Tire Center. That might not sound like much, but if you're in the market for a new set of tires, it's worth a closer look. In Costco's Tire Center, you'll find competitively priced tires that will often save you money. However, as with any purchase, the key is to shop around before committing to anything. Tires bought from Costco come with a five-year road hazard warranty, plus rotation, inflation checks, nitrogen tire inflation, balancing, and flat repairs for the life of your tires.
However, purchasing tires through Costco won't be the best choice for everyone. If you're looking for cheap generic tires, you won't find them at the retailer's Tire Center, which focuses on brands like Bridgestone and Michelin. If you don't use your car much, premium tires may not be a priority for you and it will come down to what your needs are.
Get vehicle maintenance through the Costco Auto Program
While you won't be able to get your car serviced at Costco, the wholesale retailer has partnered with third-party service centers to offer members discounts on auto parts and repairs. As a Costco member, you can save 15% (up to $500) per visit on parts, service, and accessories at participating service centers. You can use the discount on any car in your household. Costco says it vets the service centers in the Auto Program including their "history of excellent customer service."
Services like wheel alignment, 30k/60k/90k maintenance, brakes and rotors, shocks and struts, transmission, and air conditioning qualify for the Costco Auto Program discount. Unfortunately, the program doesn't cover oil changes. To take advantage of these benefits, visit the Costco Auto Program website, fill out the form with your details and information about your car, then click Locate Participating Service Center. After you've done this, you'll receive an email from Costco with the name of your participating service center and a unique authorization number. From there, call or visit the service center to make an appointment. When you take your car in for service, show your authorization number and Costco membership card to receive the discount.