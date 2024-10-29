Does Costco Change Oil? Here's What It'll Actually Do For Your Car

While Costco no longer offers oil change services, the DIY crowd can buy the company's Kirkland brand motor oil and handle the job themselves. Still, even if you know your way around a car, it's a good idea to calculate whether it's actually cheaper to change your car's oil yourself before getting started. With oil changes off the menu, what automotive services does Costco provide?

If you want to get your car serviced at Costco, you'll be limited to the Tire Center. That might not sound like much, but if you're in the market for a new set of tires, it's worth a closer look. In Costco's Tire Center, you'll find competitively priced tires that will often save you money. However, as with any purchase, the key is to shop around before committing to anything. Tires bought from Costco come with a five-year road hazard warranty, plus rotation, inflation checks, nitrogen tire inflation, balancing, and flat repairs for the life of your tires.

However, purchasing tires through Costco won't be the best choice for everyone. If you're looking for cheap generic tires, you won't find them at the retailer's Tire Center, which focuses on brands like Bridgestone and Michelin. If you don't use your car much, premium tires may not be a priority for you and it will come down to what your needs are.

