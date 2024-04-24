Is Costco's Kirkland Brand Motor Oil Any Good, And Who Makes It?

Gaining a good understanding of your car's motor oil is crucial to ensuring it runs properly. If you're a Costco member, you may have come across the chain's exclusive Kirkland Signature Synthetic Motor Oil and wondered how it stacks up to some of the best motor oil brands out there such as Mobil and Valvoline. Having only been widely available on the market for the last four years or so and coming in at an oddly low price, it's easy to be suspicious of its performance. But given Costco's reputation for sporting high-quality brands without the fancy marketing of its competitors, it shouldn't come as a surprise that this efficient and economical choice has been mostly well-received by users.

Available in SAE 5W-30, SAE 5W-20, and SAE OW-20 viscosities, the synthetic oil claims to provide effective protection to your engine while also controlling thermal breakdown. It's been able to meet oil standards set by API SN Plus and ILSAC GF-5 and the viscosity specifications of the Society of Automotive Engineers when set under varying temperatures, meaning it is designed to allow for maximum fuel efficiency and engine protection.

Ultimately, as long as you don't skip on regular oil maintenance, this brand is great for a wide range of vehicles from older cars to gas trucks. However, due to its limited oil range, it's not the best fit for Diesels or high-performance vehicles, which often require more specific and high-class oils.