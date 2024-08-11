9 Car And Truck Products You Should Be Buying From Costco

Costco has become synonymous with bulk goods, $1.50 hot dog meals, and killing time on Saturday afternoons. It's the obvious first stop when you need a six-month supply of coffee or a discounted cruise vacation, and it can save you tons of money on (ordinary and extravagant) automotive expenses.

Of course, a Costco membership comes with an initial upfront cost and annual renewal costs, which you'll have to consider in your personal calculus. The $60 Gold Star Membership grants you basic access to shop in Costco's brick and mortar and online stores; the $120 Executive Membership comes with additional perks, including 2% in rewards earning you up to $1,000 per year on eligible purchases.

In exchange for your membership dues, you'll get access to discounted and Costco exclusive items. Considering how costly some automotive expenses are, it's possible to recoup the entirety of your dues pretty quickly. In fact, some of the items on this list are so discounted that a single purchase could absorb the cost of an Executive Membership and still leave you with extra money in your pocket.

