The Long And Winding History Of Roads And Highways From Mesopotamia To Modern Day

The last thing most people think about when they hop in the car to run an errand, commute to work, or head out on a grand tour road trip journey is the actual road they're traveling on. Streets and freeways are taken as much for granted, perhaps, as the air we breathe. But they are the ubiquitous arteries that take our modern, mechanically horse-powered carriages from point A to point B, move freight from shore to shore, and bring packages to our front door. Where would we be without them?

According to the Department of Transportation, drivers in the United States set a new record in 2023 by driving 3.26 trillion miles. Globally, the total road network is estimated at somewhere around 40 million miles, which some have claimed is "the largest human artifact on earth." Stats from the Federal Highway Administration say the United States had more than 4.2 million miles of thoroughfares crisscrossing the continent in 2022, making it the single most extensive network of roadways on the planet. Today, the Netherlands even has highway lanes that glow in the dark.

Let's take a road trip of our own to see exactly how the first streets in ancient Mesopotamia came into existence and how the original roads we made to get around evolved into the clogged eight-lane superhighways of today.