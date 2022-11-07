This $3.36 Billion Crypto Seizure Set A US Record

The U.S. Department of Justice has reported one of the biggest Bitcoin seizures ever, and the amount of money recovered is truly staggering. At the time, the amount seized was the highest crypto-related financial seizure that the Department of Justice has ever seen. To this day, nearly a year later, this is the Department's second-highest financial seizure. We're talking about an unthinkable amount of Bitcoin, reaching above 50,000 coins, and the actual dollar amount is a lot higher.

It's no secret that Bitcoin is worth a whole lot, even though the value of cryptocurrencies has plummeted. According to Coingecko, at the time of seizure on November 9, 2021, one Bitcoin was worth a whopping $67,617. These days, as of November 7, 2022, the coin's value has dropped all the way down to $20,760. This means that when the crypto was first discovered and claimed, it was worth $3.36 billion, but now, the amount is closer to $1.04 billion at the time of writing. While it may have gone down in value, it's the Bitcoin amount that really counts, and it remains just as massive as it was in 2012 when the defendant, James Zhong, first obtained it.