Bitcoin Has Recently Lost A Lot Of Its Value. Here's Why

When we're talking about the value of any cryptocurrency, we have to take into account the idea that we're dealing with largely unregulated market action. Anyone can pretty much say anything they want about Bitcoin in any sort of public forum, and no government will have the authority to tell them to stop. For example, a tweet shared by CryptoWhale this week suggested that he'd give $1,000 to anyone who retweeted his message if Bitcoin's value did not hit $10,000 by the end of 2022. This is the sort of thing that could be the basis of a legal investigation if it were tied to a regulated stock.

Of course, this sort of public influence has been the subject of some major legal action in the recent past. Elon Musk's tweets about Tesla were the subject of some SEC scrutiny in 2019, and in 2022 his purchase agreement with Twitter has already landed him in trouble since the agreement said he's not to "disparage the Company or any of its Representatives" in his tweets about the deal. Neither Bitcoin nor any other cryptocurrency has such protection.

Elon Musk or any other major influencer can tweet about Bitcoin all day long, regardless of how much they have invested in the coin at any given time. If Elon Musk says something on Twitter about Tesla, Tesla's value on the stock market could fall, and Musk's associations with Dogecoin could make the value of the dog-themed coin fall. If Elon Musk announces that Tesla is no longer accepting Bitcoin payments, the entire cryptocurrency market falls.