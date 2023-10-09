The Mysterious Antikythera Mechanism: Was This The World's First Computer?

Antikythera is a diamond-shaped island in the Mediterranean Sea, situated between Greece's mainland and the island of Crete. It's small, covering just 8 square miles, and the population holds stable at under 100 permanent residents, well below the number of wild goats that call the island home. Antikythera is mostly bound by sheer limestone cliffs, interrupted only occasionally by narrow pebbly beaches. In the north are the ruins of an ancient castle, and in the south one can visit an old stone lighthouse. It was here, in this unlikely setting and quite by accident, that the world's oldest computer was discovered.

The Antikythera mechanism, as it has come to be known, is an artifact that seems out of sync with the historical timeline as we're familiar with it. As the first computer that we know of, it predates not only the microprocessor, but also the motherboard, the transistor, vacuum tubes, and punch cards. It was built at a time before the coining of the words software, hardware, and even electricity. The Antikythera mechanism is over 2,000 years old.

Who built this device, and why, and how do we know? What's its purpose, and how does it function? And is it really even a computer at all? For the answers to these questions we'll first have to step back in time, not to the time of the Roman Empire, but instead to the time of the Second Industrial Revolution to visit a crew of Symian divers.