Are Costco's Car Batteries A Good Deal, Or Should You Buy From Somewhere Else?

Of all the problems your vehicle can experience, a dead battery is one of the most straightforward to remedy. Although a simpler fix than a multitude of other issues your car could experience under the hood, a battery replacement is still inconvenient and typically costs $100 or more to replace. But keeping your electrical system working or even starting your car will be challenging without a healthy amount of stored energy and steady voltage. Before buying a new battery, one of the first things to check is that the terminals are free from corrosive buildup. If you notice corrosion, you can easily and safely clean a car battery with common household items.

Fortunately, you happen to have a membership to the major discount retail store Costco, they carry automobile batteries. According to Costco, there are 130 million cardholding members from 73.4 million households. The brand Costco offers is Interstate Batteries, and you can replace not only your car battery but also the battery in any number of non-essential vehicles like boats, ATVs, and UTVs. So, is it worthwhile to purchase this product from Costco, or does another store offer a better option? Regarding vehicle batteries, when comparing a late model GMC Sierra 1500, for example, Costco offered some advantages over outlets like AutoZone, Batteries Plus, or O'Reilly Auto Parts.