Is O'Reilly Auto Parts Brand Motor Oil Any Good, And Who Makes It?

If you regularly perform DIY projects on your vehicles, you may have visited O'Reilly Auto Parts for the necessary tools and supplies. O'Reilly has, after all, become one of the nation's go-to brands for purchasing and even borrowing automotive parts, tools, and accessories since the company's first store opened in 1957. And yes, O'Reilly Auto Parts has been stocking in-house brands bearing the company logo alongside more recognizable names for a few years. O'Reilly's list of in-house products now includes a line of synthetic and conventional motor oils, which directly compete with the big names in the motor oil game, like Mobil 1 and Valvoline.

Such competition, of course, inspires questions of whether O'Reilly's in-house motor oil is any good. The answer to that query appears to be a resounding "yes," with O'Reilly branded motor oils earning glowing marks from most customers who've posted reviews through the company's online storefront. O'Reilly motor oils also cover virtually every viscosity you might need, including standard oils like SAE 5W-20 and 5W-30, as well as SAE 10W-30 and 10W-40, among others.

It turns out that O'Reilly motor oils are priced cheaper than their big-name competitors, too, which is an added bonus for frugal consumers. So, if you're taking regular care of your vehicle's engine, O'Reilly oils should work as well as any on the market, though it should be noted that they may not be ideal for use with vehicles running a diesel engine, or some high-performance sports cars.