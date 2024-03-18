6 Underrated Tools You Can Find At O'Reilly Auto Parts
When you think of O'Reilly Auto Parts, traditional automotive products likely come to mind. This includes vehicle necessities like tire pumps, spark plugs, and motor oil brands. But O'Reilly Auto Parts has much more to offer. Among its offerings are tools for household DIY projects and even some for gardening.
With a wide range of items on offer, some are bound to be considered underrated. But that does not mean they aren't worth taking a look at. Some of these tools are cheaper than similar products at stores like Harbor Freight.
There are a few ways to get your hands on an O'Reilly Auto Parts tool. You can visit their physical store, rent a tool via the Loaner Tool Program, or shop online. One of the benefits of shopping online is that you can find product reviews on the same page.
We chose tools not typically associated with O'Reilly Auto Parts for this list. We also ensured these items we deemed underrated were worth recommending based on user reviews. A more detailed explanation is available at the end of the article.
Custom Accessories Emergency Hammer
This Custom Accessories Emergency Hammer can come in handy if you end up in a car wreck or another vehicle-related mishap. The tool's pointed, hard metal tip is designed for breaking automobile glass. It is designed to release a large amount of force into a small area. This results in the glass breaking into small pieces to lessen the potential damage to those close to the glass. It also features a knuckle guard for added protection.
The tool also has two other functions. It has a sharp-cutting accessory that can slash through seatbelts. This is useful if you or your passenger are in a position where you cannot disconnect a fastened seatbelt. On the back of the tool is an LED flasher powered by a 3V battery for alerting anyone nearby of your location. The tool can be mounted in the car with its mounting bracket, potentially making it easier to grab in an emergency.
The $14.99 tool has a 4.3 rating on Oreilley's website. Reviewers note that the tool is capable of breaking automobile glass as expected.
Green Fuel 500 Watt Power Inverter
Converting power from direct current (DC) to alternating current (AC) can be useful in many situations. One of the most popular use cases is to power electronics using your car battery. The $64.99 Green Fuel 500-Watt Power Inverter can do just that, powering a wide range of electronics. Because of its high-power output of 500 watts, it is capable of powering small appliances and large electronics.
The Green Fuel 500-Watt Power inverter has an input voltage of DC 12V (11V-15V) and an output voltage of 120V AC+/-10%. Importantly, it has a nominal frequency of 60Hz with a variation range of 2Hz, making it compatible with the standard US power frequency. Alongside the two A/C Outlets are two USB outlets, which can be useful if you have more than two devices to power. The USB outlets are also useful if you don't have a power brick nearby for charging a smartphone or similar devices.
Reviewers note that it works great for small devices like computers and DVD players. One user also reported that the inverter came in handy when charging their freezer during a winter freeze when they lost power. All that said, some users didn't find the converter's 1-5/8 Inch cable not long enough for their projects.
UltraSteel Mini Tube Cutter
A tube cutter is one item that can be overlooked when shopping for tools to fill your toolbox. However, having something like the Mini Tube Cutter from Ultra Steel is essential for many professional and DIY projects. This tool is designed for projects that require cutting small tubes. It can cut tubes from 1/8 to 5/8 inch in diameter for plumbing, DIY, and even automotive projects.
Notably, the Mini Tube Cutter has a smooth feed mechanism for managing the cutting blade. This makes for precision cuts by keeping everything steady. The tool also provides clean cuts at exactly 90 degrees. Not only is it effective, but it is also durable with its Zinc-alloy steel body that provides protection and corrosion resistance.
Multiple reviewers found this item ideal for cutting brake lines. There are also reports of it handling copper, steel, and aluminum lines. One thing that stood out among reviewers is its size. Users note that its miniature design allows it to get into cramped spaces for cutting.
Performance Tool 3 Piece Inspection And Pickup Set
This Performance Tool 3 Piece Inspection And Pickup Set is all about inspection. The first tool included with this product is a magnetic pickup device for picking up small metal objects. A magnetic pickup tool can come in handy if a screw, for example, falls into a hard-to-reach place, and you can't get your hand in there to get it out. It has some range to get deep, extending from 6 1/2 to 33 inches. At the base of the tool is a cushioned grip for holding. Another feature built into this tool is an LED for illumination.
The second tool included is an inspection mirror for peering into areas you can't get a viewing angle on. So, inaccessible angles. This 2-inch round mirror has a pocket clip and cushion grip like the magnetic pickup device. It doesn't, however, extend as far as the pickup tool, maxing out at 19 inches.
The final piece provided is a magnetic tool tray. At 4 1/4 inches round, the steel tray is designed to hold nuts, screws, and small metal objects while you are working on a project. This can help you keep from losing small screws from having them roll off your plate. It is also rubber-coated for scratch protection. Performance Tools claims that the tray's magnetic pull is strong enough to work upside down.
Reviewers note that the magnets are strong and that they were impressed with the build quality.
Flexzilla Extension Cord
The Flexzilla Extension Cord is for keeping your cables nice and tidy. It has a retractable reel that provides 50 feet of cable that can be reeled in and 5 feet of lead-in cord. The cord stopper has an adjustable lock that clicks in one-foot increments, letting you control how much cable is released.
The reel's base can be mounted to a wall or ceiling with its swivel mounting bracket, making it useful for those lacking floor space. It is also impact-resistant for durability.
The triple tab outlet lights up as a power indicator while also providing light in dark spaces. When it comes to the cable's specs, it has a wire gauge of 14, a voltage of 125, and a maximum watt of 165. A feature that reviewers have pointed out as particularly useful is the cable's built-in circuit breaker with a reset button. You can pick up the Flexzilla Extension Cord for $159.99.
Schumacher 2000 Amp Jump Starter
The Schumacher 2000 Amp Jump Starter is a tool that can come in handy when your car battery is out of juice, and there isn't anyone around to give you a jump-start. This portable tool can jump-start your car with its 2000 Amp 12 Volt lithium-ion battery. According to Schumacher, it can jump-start a battery up to 25 times on a single charge. The power transfers to a battery through a 36-inch 8-gauge cable.
This jump starter comes with some notable safety features. This includes protection from low battery voltage, reverse polarity, overcurrent, short circuit, temperature, overload, overvoltage, and overcharge. It also has an indicator for displaying the status of a connected battery.
Not only can it channel power to a car battery, but it also has a 2.4A USB output for charging mobile devices and other compatible devices. The company claims that its USB output is two times faster than a standard USB charger. Included with the charger for $199.99 is a USB charging cable, storage bag, and user manual.
Schumacher's 2000 Amp Jump Starter has a 4.7 average rating on the O'Reilly Auto Parts product page and a 4.8 on the manufacturer's online storefront. Reports note that the tool works in severe weather and on cars that haven't cracked in a long time.
Why did we choose these tools?
All of the tools outlined in this list were picked based on their durability, effectiveness at accomplishing their designated task, and cost. These opinions were based on user reviews on each tool's respective O'Reilly Auto Parts product pages and those found on other popular sites such as Amazon. We then looked through the reviews to find what common praise and criticism were given to each product.
We also chose to populate the list with many products you may not own to separate it from similar lists. For example, the Custom Accessories Emergency Hammer is a tool you may not even realize existed or could use.