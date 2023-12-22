Everything You Need To Know About O'Reilly's Loaner Tool Program

When you purchase new parts for your car at an O'Reilly Auto Parts location, you'll also have the opportunity to receive the appropriate loaner tools to go with it. You can buy the tools outright if you want, but if you choose to get loaner tools, then all you have to do is pay a rental deposit, and the store will send you on your way with everything you need.

Once you've finished your installation, just bring the tools back to the O'Reilly location that loaned them to you. As long as the tools are still in good, fully-usable condition, they'll refund you your deposit in full. Alternatively, if you find that you need the tools you rented more than you thought and want to keep them, you don't need to return them to the O'Reilly you got them from; the cost of the deposit is always the same as what the tools would normally cost, so if you let the store keep the deposit, then you've effectively purchased the tools already.