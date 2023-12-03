5 Recommended Apps For Beginner Auto Mechanics

The cost of auto repairs can run into the thousands of dollars for big jobs like engine and transmission rebuilds and replacements. Learning how to fix your car yourself can save you lots of money and give you a tremendous sense of satisfaction as well. Even taking ownership of routine maintenance tasks like oil and transmission fluid changes, brake jobs, and radiator flushes can save you thousands of dollars over the life of your vehicle.

While a good set of sockets, wrenches, screwdrivers, and a handful of specialty tools like torque and impact wrenches are necessary for any shade tree mechanic, one tool that shouldn't be overlooked is your smartphone. There are lots of iPhone and Android apps that can help guide you through auto maintenance and repair tasks and gradually turn you from a novice into a seasoned gearhead.

I have been working on my vehicles for more than 30 years, and I drew on my experience with those projects and combined that knowledge with existing app store user reviews to pinpoint the most helpful smartphone apps for anyone interested in working on their car or truck. Here are five you should download before taking on your first project.