6 Underrated Tools You Can Find At Costco
Everyone loves Costco. Where else can you buy a new TV, get groceries in bulk, and snack on delicious samples at the same time? The reality is that Costco sells just about everything. With its annual memberships, whether at the Gold Star or Executive levels, you can access all kinds of household furniture, clothes, foods, toys, and seasonal items. Costco has top-reviewed desktop computers, tires, and gardening supplies. It's even one of the best places to buy Apple products. However, did you know Costco also sells tools?
That's right, Costco could be your one-stop shop for DIY projects. Of course, its selection won't compare to Lowe's, The Home Depot, or other home improvement stores at least in stock variety, but you can still find many underrated gems. It offers items like workbenches, ladders, and power tools at lower costs than competitors. It even has some exclusive tools.
All it takes is a membership and some digging to find nearly unbeatable deals. Thankfully, we've done the hard work for you, combing through their website and using a combination of user reviews, personal experience, and price matches to find the most underrated tools at Costco.
Leatherman Skeletool & Skeletool KBx Combo Pack
We're starting this list off with a can't-miss deal: the Leatherman Skeletool & Skeletool KBX Combo Pack.
This combo pack comes with Leatherman's 7-in-1 Skeletool, a Skeletool KBX knife, and a nylon sheath. The multi-tool has needlenose and regular pliers, hard-wire cutters, regular wire cutters, a 420HC combo knife, a carabiner and bottle opener, and a large bit driver. It features storage in the handle for other Leatherman tool bits, a locking blade for safety, and tools that can be accessed when folded.
Leatherman is one of the few brands still making tools in the U.S., and the Skeletool showcases craftsmanship in the form of a durable, stainless steel multi-tool that weighs just five ounces. If that's not enough to entice you, this combo pack includes Leatherman's Skeletool KBX — another 420HC pocket knife for virtually no extra cost.
The Leatherman Skeletool Combo Pack's price is what makes it underrated. At Costco, you can get the set for $74.99, the retail price of just the Skeletool on Leatherman's website. You won't have much success finding this combo pack at other retailers. Walmart' is the only other option, but it'll cost you over $100. Instead, buy it at Costco, where members are more than familiar with this hidden gem. The multi-tool has an average user rating of 4.6 stars, with 80 five-star reviews.
Feit Electric Rechargeable+ Flashlight
In the vein of Costco exclusives, Feit Electric's Rechargeable+ Flashlight is another underrated find.
This powerful flashlight is made from aircraft-grade aluminum, making it tough. It's water and impact-resistant and has a special rust and corrosion prevention coating. It has a built-in rechargeable battery pack with USB-C charging capabilities and charge-level signals. It can also run on disposable 3C batteries, offering another power option for situations when you can't charge it. The LED flashlight can output 3,000 lumens of light for 3.5 hours straight before recharging; 1,500 lumens for five hours; or 700 lumens for up to 12 hours. It can also serve as a rechargeable battery in emergencies to power other devices.
Feit Electic's Rechargeable+ Flashlight is underrated because it looks simple it but has a lot to offer. From the three brightness levels to its tactical bezel, you won't have to worry about buying another flashlight as this one is perfect for daily use, camping, or as part of an emergency kit. For $39.99 at Costco, you get everything you need, including a USB-C charging cable and three 3C batteries. It has an average rating of 4.6 stars, with over 187 five-star reviews from Costco members, further proving you're getting your money's worth from the Rechargeable+ Flashlight.
Wells Lamont Men's HydraHyde Leather Work Gloves
When it comes to projects, safety should be your number one priority. With that in mind, few tools are as important as gloves, and the Wells Lamont HydraHyde Leather Work Gloves are the best available at Costco.
With the HydraHyde Leather Work Gloves, Lamont combines the hardiness of leather with the flexibility of spandex, developing a versatile pair of work gloves. These are ideal for use on job sites, DIY projects, tool use, landscaping, and whatever other project you find yourself working on. They're water-resistant and breathable, with a leather pull tab on the cuff for fast removal. They feature an adjustable Velcro closure, creating a comfortable fit to keep your hands cool and debris-free, and leather-reinforced knuckles bring extra durability to the design.
Work gloves don't dominate water cooler discussion amongst handypersons, which makes this pack an underrated find at Costco. For $49.99 (less if you can snag them on a sale), you get six pairs of Wells Lamont HydraHyde Leather Work Gloves, ensuring you won't have to buy them again for a long time. Costco members also gave it an average rating of 4.7 stars, with over 1400 five-star reviews, and in sizes ranging from medium to 3X-large, there's bound to be one that fits you.
Greenworks 24V 4-piece Power Tool Combo Kit
You may already be familiar with Greenworks. The brand has a reputation for making reliable battery-powered and electric outdoor tools, including one of the best robot lawnmowers on the market. Greenworks practically screams underrated, and it makes this list for its Costco-exclusive 24V 4-piece Power Tool Combo Kit.
It comes with a Drill Driver, a 6.5-inch Circular Saw, a one-inch Reciprocating Saw, a Multi-Tool, and all the necessary batteries, chargers, and accessories. Each electric power tool features 24V power, a lithium-ion battery system, brushless motors, and smart controls. They're stronger and have 35% more runtime than 18V tools, and Greenworks designed each to be compact.
Greenworks products are generally underrated within the power tool industry. The electric power may dissuade some people from investing in it, but it's been reliable in my personal experience. The tools are lightweight, easy to use, and long-lasting with little to no battery degradation. The 4-piece Power Tool Combo Kit is a Costco exclusive, with Greenworks doubling the warranty length for Costco members who register the product online. For $299.99 at Costco, you can replace most of your tools with these clean energy alternatives, and with an average rating of 4.2 stars, you won't regret the purchase.
Little Giant MegaLite+
If you need a new ladder and have a Costco membership in hand, look no further than the Little Giant MegaLite+. This Costco exclusive offers unmatched versatility, expert safety, and, as the name suggests, is surprisingly light.
The MegaLite+ has a maximum reach of 18 feet and can hold up to 300 pounds. It can be set up in multiple positions, including A-frame, extension, staircase, 90-degree, and trestle-and-plank scaffolding. Rapid-lock adjusters and palm buttons make switching positions effortless while keeping the ladder in place, so you don't have to worry about it unlocking while in use. It features patented built-in ratcheting safety levelers, offering wide-flared safety legs that immediately adjust to uneven terrain, providing reliable stability regardless of where you place it. The MegaLite+ only weighs 33 pounds and includes tip-n-glide wheels to make transportation easy.
We selected the Little Giant MegaLite+ because of its versatility as a ladder, plus the unbeatable price at Costco. Although you can find other Little Giant products at other retailers, you won't have that same success looking for the MegaLite+, especially not for Costco's $189.99 price tag. If that rarity makes you skeptical, Costco members recommend this ladder across the board, with an average 4.6-star rating, including over 200 five-star reviews.
TRINITY 48 Work Table
No workshop is complete without a reliable surface. Thankfully, Costco has your back, offering an unbeatable deal on the Trinity 48" Work Table.
The table's telescoping legs can adjust from 34 to 40 inches. It boasts a 1.25-inch thick, 48-inch-long solid rubberwood tabletop that delivers long-lasting durability that withstands marring, heat, exposure, and impact. It has reinforced back beam support and a weight capacity of 800 pounds, making the Trinity Work Table commercial-grade, able to withstand heavy usage, and it'll meet any professional standards. Not to mention, Trinity makes its durable rubberwood from discarded rubber trees, so you can rest easy knowing you're supporting a quality product from an environmentally friendly company.
Costco has other Trinity products in-store and online, including larger, rolling workbenches. But, their prices quickly reach $900, with less than stellar user reviews. Instead, we included the 48-inch Work Table, which may fly under the radar as it isn't as large or flashy as other options. However, this work table is affordable, durable, and, most importantly, reliable, with an average rating of 4.7 stars and over 70 five-star reviews. At Costco, you can purchase it for $199.99 (or $149.99 if you catch it on sale), over $100 less than other home improvement retailers.
Why were these tools chosen?
Costco has plenty of tools in its catalog. However, the size of its inventory doesn't compare to home improvement-specific stores. The tools on this list were chosen because they are either Costco exclusives, belong to a Costco brand, or are a partnered product. If the tool is sold at any other retailer and included in this list, Costco offers a significant discount on the product, making it a great deal and, in turn, underrated.
Given the topic of this list, every tool must be available at Costco, either online, in-store, or both. We also vetted each product to ensure it comes recommended by Costco members. Each item on this list has an average rating of at least four stars, with most reviews being five stars.