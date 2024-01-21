These 5 Brands Still Make Tools In The USA

For a lot of American consumers, it's important that the products they buy are made in the United States. This is partly backed by a patriotic belief that American products are well made and of high quality but also by the pragmatic concern for supporting companies that provide local jobs for fellow citizens — helping to keep the domestic economy strong.

Whatever the reason, people who like to "buy American" often find it difficult to determine which products are made in the United States. The market has become increasingly globalized, and many of the things we buy today come from not just one country but many — using raw materials from several locations worldwide, with components also assembled elsewhere. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) recently put forth guidelines for officially labeling a product as "Made in U.S.A." To earn this label, a product needs all or nearly all of its components sourced from the U.S., and all significant processing and final assembly must also be done on American soil.

Like many companies in other industries, major tool manufacturers have production facilities around the world. However, if you're looking to buy tools made nearby, several of these globalized corporations have factories in the U.S. and offer some products made domestically. Recently, there's been a push to increase domestic production and create more jobs in the country, as well. Here are five brands that still make at least some tools in the U.S.A. and may be making more in the near future.