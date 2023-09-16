5 Snap-On Tools Over $200 That Are Worth The Investment
Snap-on tools are arguably the most well-regarded among automotive professionals nationwide, rivaling MAC tools for placement in professional shops and NASCAR and Indycar garages. The quality and pedigree of Snap-on's equipment comes at a cost, however, with even many of their most basic tools carrying hefty prices.
Snap-on's name comes from its pioneering product, the world's first interchangeable socket set, which was a revolutionary development when founders Joseph Johnson and William Seidemann created it for mechanics working on the motorcars that were becoming increasingly common in the early 1920s.
Snap-on's line of tools has since evolved to include power tools, welding and plasma cutting equipment, electronic diagnostic gear, hydraulic lifts, air compressors and tools, electric power tools and accessories, equipment to service automotive air conditioning systems and batteries, a wide array of hand tools, and everything you need to properly outfit an auto shop from parts and pressure washers to overhead lighting and computer diagnostic systems.
Despite the fact that many of Snap-on's tools are priced at well above the $200 mark, its line is backed by a lifetime warranty, and the company has a long-standing reputation for producing quality products. Let's take a look at some of the offerings that are well worth the significant expense.
3-pc ratchet handle set
One essential part of any mechanic's tool set is a reliable set of ratchet handles, and Snap-on's entry-level three-piece blue-point series quick-release ratchet handle set at $228.50 is one of the best values in its entire catalog. The set includes 1/4", 3/8", and 1/2" contoured chrome handles and a storage tray.
All three handles feature a socket release button on the back side of the head and a forward/reverse switch just below the release button. The handles are made in Taiwan and are built to meet or exceed 1996 ANSI specifications.
Like many of Snap-on's other hand tools, this ratchet handle set is covered by Snap-on's lifetime warranty against manufacturing defects and failure under normal use. Professional shop customers can simply return any broken tools to their local sales representative, while non-commercial users will have to return their tools to Snap-on's Wisconsin headquarters for repair, replacement, or a refund.
Long-handle soft-grip flex-head 3/8' ratchet
A more versatile socket driver from Snap-on is its soft-grip long-handle 3/8" flex-head ratchet handle, which also retails for $228.50.
The head has an 80-tooth gear, with seven of those teeth remaining in contact with the gear. The head is completely sealed to keep lubricating oil in and dirt and other potentially damaging materials out, and the head can be pivoted at an angle to the 20" handle and locked in position to allow access to otherwise hard-to reach spots. Forward and reverse and head lock switches are located on the back of the head. Snap-on also sells a kit to repair the head's pivoting joint, a kit to repair the ratcheting mechanism inside the head, another to repair the locking mechanism, a replacement cover plate, and a replacement soft grip.
This ratchet handle has an average 4.5 rating from Amazon reviewers, and user jam0o0 gave it five stars and wrote, "Best ratchet you can buy. The dual 80 means no wasted effort and it works in smaller spaces than normal ratchets."
8 pc 10mm socket set
Once you've purchased some ratchet handles, you're going to need some sockets to drive them with. As such, 10mm sockets are one of the most commonly used sizes, found on everything from brake bleeder screws to battery terminal nuts.
Every mechanic has experienced the frustration of being unable to find a 10mm socket when they need one, and the tendency for 10mm sockets to go missing has spawned countless memes and Youtube videos, so if you go ahead and pick up Snap-on's 8-piece 10mm 3/8" drive socket set for $299 and you have the security of knowing you've got a few spares in your toolbox.
The set includes two impact-grade shallow sockets with 360º pivoting universal joints, one standard deep-well impact grade socket, one deep-well chrome finish 30º universal socket, one chrome finish standard deep well socket, one intermediate length chrome finish socket, one shallow impact grade socket, and one shallow chrome socket. All of the sockets have 8-point ends.
Auto-Ranging Digital Multimeter
One of the most useful tools for any mechanic for troubleshooting electrical problems is a reliable multimeter. Snap-on's versatile MT574C auto-ranging digital multimeter retails for $263 and can be used in manual or automatic range mode. The multimeter measures resistance along with AC and DC voltage, and has a diode function that can be used to test alternators as well.
It is powered by a single 9v battery and comes with 50" long test leads with alligator clips. Should your original leads become lost or damaged, additional sets are available for $46. You can also purchase an adaptor that will allow you to use the multimeter's DC mV function to read engine RPM for an additional $161.50. The included AC voltage function can be used to test electronic mass air flow sensors or wheel and vehicle speed sensors on some vehicles.
Jump starter with USB charger and light
Most every driver on the road has needed an emergency jump start at some point, whether it's a result of accidentally leaving headlights turned on or simply from a battery that has reached the end of its lifespan. In these moments, having a portable jump starter in your glove box or trunk can save you time, money, and aggravation. Snap-on's 12V Lithium-ion jump starter sells for $375 and provides 275 cranking amps of starting power.
The jump starter comes with several additional features, including a 3 watt, 90 lumen LED light with blinking SOS function in case you need to signal for help. It also has a USB port to charge your cell phone, GPS, or other device. It comes with AC and DC chargers so you can recharge it both at home and on the road, and it can be used at temperatures between 14 and 130º Fahrenheit. (-10 to 55 Celsius). In his test, Aaron of Aaron's Automotive was able to start his 2006 Ford F-150 27 times with the jump starter without recharging it.