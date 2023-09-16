5 Snap-On Tools Over $200 That Are Worth The Investment

Snap-on tools are arguably the most well-regarded among automotive professionals nationwide, rivaling MAC tools for placement in professional shops and NASCAR and Indycar garages. The quality and pedigree of Snap-on's equipment comes at a cost, however, with even many of their most basic tools carrying hefty prices.

Snap-on's name comes from its pioneering product, the world's first interchangeable socket set, which was a revolutionary development when founders Joseph Johnson and William Seidemann created it for mechanics working on the motorcars that were becoming increasingly common in the early 1920s.

Snap-on's line of tools has since evolved to include power tools, welding and plasma cutting equipment, electronic diagnostic gear, hydraulic lifts, air compressors and tools, electric power tools and accessories, equipment to service automotive air conditioning systems and batteries, a wide array of hand tools, and everything you need to properly outfit an auto shop from parts and pressure washers to overhead lighting and computer diagnostic systems.

Despite the fact that many of Snap-on's tools are priced at well above the $200 mark, its line is backed by a lifetime warranty, and the company has a long-standing reputation for producing quality products. Let's take a look at some of the offerings that are well worth the significant expense.