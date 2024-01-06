A Closer Look At The History Of Milwaukee Tools

Milwaukee is one of the most popular tool brands available, and there's a good chance you've come across the name before while browsing Home Depot due to an exclusivity deal. The brand targets a nice mix of affordability and reliability, making it a fine choice to build a collection with.

2024 represents Milwaukee's 100th anniversary, and a lot of advancements have been made in that century. The manufacturer got its start in Wisconsin, hence the name, but it wasn't always known as Milwaukee. The company was originally known as A.H. Petersen Company — a joint partnership between Albert F. Siebert and A.H. Petersen. In 1923, a fire destroyed the manufacturing facility, and financial turmoil led to the company closing its doors for good. Siebert bought the company's assets at auction and rebranded it as the Milwaukee Electric Tool Corporation. From there, the company went on to develop various power tools such as the electric hammer drill, hole-shooter, and right-angle drill.