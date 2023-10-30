Here's What Makes Costco One Of The Best Places To Buy Apple Products

If you're in the market for a new Apple product, where you buy is worth consideration. If the product is a brand-new model, there's no real comparative shopping to be done because the price will be the same just about everywhere. At that point, the differentiators become which shop can get it to you quickest, where the best return policy is, and, potentially, what kind of financing options they have. Further into the product cycle, you can add discounts to that list, as there's an optimal time of year to buy an iPhone and an ideal time to purchase a MacBook to get the best deal.

Depending on where you live, most of the options are pretty obvious. There's the Apple Store, of course, as well as Best Buy, but there are also whatever regional electronics stores exist in your area, like P.C. Richard and Son in the northeast. Micro Center is one of the last real computer superstores with dedicated technical support, but there are only 26 locations left, and its footprint is heavily concentrated in the northeast and midwest. (Though it does have a mail-order component, many items, including many Apple products, are only available in-store.) Then there's Costco, the popular warehouse club store chain with 592 locations in the United States.

As it turns out, Costco has some extra perks that make it a particularly attractive option as an Apple retailer — ones that most authorized Apple sellers don't bundle with purchases. Let's take a look at what they are and how they work.