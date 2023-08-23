Is There A Better Time Of Year To Buy A New Laptop?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The internet era has, for several reasons, created a far savvier average consumer than in the preceding decades. The most obvious reason is, of course, that comparison shopping is easier than it's ever been. On top of that, there's a whole genre of websites devoted to hunting for the best deals, with electronics often being their primary focus.

Among the most popular items on deal sites are notebook/laptop computers of all kinds, whether they run Windows, macOS, or ChromeOS. Not every deal is the best possible one, though, and if you're not on a strict timeline, it may be best to wait for the times of year most likely to have the best deals.

When do those times come? It depends on exactly what you're looking for. The best deals on MacBooks may not come at the same time as the best deals on Chromebooks or the best value Windows notebooks. So let's break down when the best times to buy are and why.